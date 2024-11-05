Indie Band The Lilacs rock The Ritz and raise money for cancer charity

Wigan's own indie band The Lilacs marked a significant achievement on Friday night, delivering their largest headline performance to date at the O2 Ritz in Manchester.

The band, which formed six years ago, captivated a crowd of 1,500 fans, showcasing their dynamic sound and electric connection with their audience.

The Lilacs—consisting of lead singer/guitarist Ollie Anglesea, lead guitarist Sam Birchall, bassist Matty Johnson, and drummer Dave Gomersall—have not only made a name for themselves in the music scene but have also made a positive impact in their community.

To date, the band, along with their fanbase have raised almost £5,000 for The Lilac Centre at St Helens Hospital in Merseyside, which provides crucial support for cancer patients and their families.

Fan Shane Fillingham

The charity has had a personal impact on the band, Sam’s mum lost her battle with secondary breast cancer in 2018 and received vital treatment at The Lilac Centre, which the band is named after.

One of their most dedicated fans, Shane Fillingham from Manchester, completed a remarkable 214-mile walk, the length of the M62 (both ways), inspired by a lyric from the band’s hit song Vicarage Road. This incredible journey took him 49 days and culminated just before the band’s headline gig.

Shane raised an impressive £1,600 for The Lilac Centre, surpassing his original target of £214.

Shane said: “I never imagined I would raise anything close to what I did, supporting The Lilac Centre was an easy choice, especially knowing how much they helped Sam's mum before she passed.”

The Lilacs outside The O2 Ritz - (L-R) Sam Birchall, Dave Gomersall, Ollie Anglesea and Matty Johnson

The Lilacs recently signed with Scruff Of The Neck record label, and their track Vicarage Road has amassed over 700,000 streams on Spotify, further establishing their presence in the indie music landscape.

Having felt the personal benefits of the work The Lilac Centre does, lead guitarist Sam said: “It’s amazing to see the fans getting behind The Lilac Centre as it’s such a close charity to us and they do amazing work, day in day out! It really feels like more than ever recently The Lilacs brand has become a real community of people that love gigs, and outside of that get together to make a difference.”

In addition to their charitable endeavours, The Lilacs have organised raffles and special ticket sales to further benefit The Lilac Centre and its mission of enhancing the lives of cancer patients.

The Lilacs have announced their debut EP alongside ‘The 395 (To Forever)’ Tour in March and April next year, which sees them perform across nine shows throughout the UK. Shane has committed to raise his Lilacs flag at eight of the nine tour dates.