Interactive dinosaur day to celebrate new accesible hygiene suite opening in Wigan
This suite is a significant addition to our facilities, being one of the eight in the borough equipped with accessible bathrooms featuring hoists, adjustable changing benches, aids, and ample space to ensure comfort and accessibility for all. Our building is designed to be a welcoming and safe space for disabled people across the borough, featuring not only the new Hygiene Suite but also a sensory garden, a sensory room, and our community hub. The Dinosaur Day event promises to be a family-friendly affair, offering fun and educational activities for attendees of all ages. Moreover, all funds raised during the event will directly support our ongoing efforts to assist disabled individuals in our community.
Embrace Wigan and Leigh is local charity dedicated to providing advocacy and support to disabled individuals and parents. We also manage various community initiatives, including groups, events, and a community hub with a café.
On 11th August, 10.30 till 3pm we are hosting an Interactive Dinosaur Day to celebrate the opening of our new Hygiene Suite.
The Dinosaur Day event promises to be a family-friendly affair, offering fun and educational activities for attendees of all ages. There will be an amazing collection of interactice Dinosaurs, professional actors and talented puppeteers, with meet and greet our baby Dinosaurs, watch a T.rex roam free and entertain crowds with a quality show. Moreover, all funds raised during the event will directly support our ongoing efforts to assist disabled individuals in our community.
If you need any additional information or have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected] or by phone at 07776 599 890.
