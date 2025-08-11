It’s all happening at Wigan Little Theatre!

WLT may be on a long summer break but it’s still a hive of industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’re getting on with some major work, the fire door improvements are nearly complete, the stage has a great new floor which our set builders have installed, and before we open the rigging above the stage will be renewed.

The Youth Theatre members are on their break, but they’ll be learning their Alice in Wonderland lines diligently so they’re word perfect when rehearsals recommence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After them, we have The Accrington Pals, which is cast and rehearsals are in full flow. The Panto, Goody Two Shoes is also cast and everyone is excited to get started on WLT’s renowned traditional pantomime.

WLT's skilled set builders have re-lined the stage, ready for many more excellent productions

So the actors and directors are working away, but, all the supporting teams are busy too, Box Office is booking the season tickets, Props are building, making and procuring for all of the above, and Wardrobe is sourcing costumes too.

We are excited to announce our 2026 season

4th to 14th February

The Thrill of Love - A Drama by Amanda Whittingham - Based on the life of Ruth Ellis

18th to 28th March

Zack - by Harold Brighouse

29th April 9th May

Ladies Who Lunch - By Tudor Gates - A clever comedy with twists and turns

10th to 20th June

The Woman who Cooked her Husband by Debbie Isitt

15th to 25th July

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bleak Expectations by Mark Evans – A modern spoof on Dickens

28 Aug to 5 Sept

Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer - A murder mystery full of suspense and intrigue

19th to 21sr September

Mort by Terry Pratchett® Adapted by Stephen Briggs®

14th to 24th October

Brontëby Polly Teal

26th November to 13th December

Mother Goose by Bill Collins

Season tickets available – Contact [email protected]

Full £90 Concessions £75