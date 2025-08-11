It’s all happening at Wigan Little Theatre!
We’re getting on with some major work, the fire door improvements are nearly complete, the stage has a great new floor which our set builders have installed, and before we open the rigging above the stage will be renewed.
The Youth Theatre members are on their break, but they’ll be learning their Alice in Wonderland lines diligently so they’re word perfect when rehearsals recommence.
After them, we have The Accrington Pals, which is cast and rehearsals are in full flow. The Panto, Goody Two Shoes is also cast and everyone is excited to get started on WLT’s renowned traditional pantomime.
So the actors and directors are working away, but, all the supporting teams are busy too, Box Office is booking the season tickets, Props are building, making and procuring for all of the above, and Wardrobe is sourcing costumes too.
We are excited to announce our 2026 season
4th to 14th February
The Thrill of Love - A Drama by Amanda Whittingham - Based on the life of Ruth Ellis
18th to 28th March
Zack - by Harold Brighouse
29th April 9th May
Ladies Who Lunch - By Tudor Gates - A clever comedy with twists and turns
10th to 20th June
The Woman who Cooked her Husband by Debbie Isitt
15th to 25th July
Bleak Expectations by Mark Evans – A modern spoof on Dickens
28 Aug to 5 Sept
Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer - A murder mystery full of suspense and intrigue
19th to 21sr September
Mort by Terry Pratchett® Adapted by Stephen Briggs®
14th to 24th October
Brontëby Polly Teal
26th November to 13th December
Mother Goose by Bill Collins
Season tickets available – Contact [email protected]
Full £90 Concessions £75