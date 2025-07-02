Last chance for kids to enter Wigan Borough Icons art contest ahead of Light Night 2025

Hacker T Dog will be on the panel of judges for the competition.

There are just two days left for children aged five to 11 to submit their entries for the Wigan Borough Icons art competition with a chance to see their drawing transformed into glowing neon artwork for Light Night Wigan 2025.

The competition invites children to pick their favourite local hero, whether a sports star, musician, historical figure or community legend, and create a full length drawing of them.

Past entries have celebrated well-known faces like Ella Toone, Crusty the Pie, Andy Farrell, Keely Hodgkinson, and Susan the lollipop lady.

Organisers are encouraging children to think outside the box and choose someone new to shine a light on this year.

Children are encouraged to draw full length pictures of Wigan Borough icons.

Three winning designs will be selected by a panel of judges, including Wigan-native Hacker T Dog, Blackpool illuminations, Things That Go On Things and Antonio Capelao (Soho Kids Xmas Lights).

To enter, parents can simply take a photo of their child’s drawing and send it to the organisers at [email protected] with the subject “WIGAN BOROUGH ICONS” or post a paper copy to The Turnpike Gallery, Civic Square, Leigh, WN7 1EB by midday on Friday July 4 2025.

The 3 winners will be notified by August 31.

For more details go to: www.lightnightwigan.co.uk/join-in/