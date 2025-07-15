Leigh Film Factory Launches Summer Holiday Family Film Season with Pay-As-You-Feel Screenings
Each screening offers a fun, affordable escape for children and adults alike, with entry on a pay-as-you-feel basis - ensuring access to cinema is open to everyone, regardless of circumstances.
The full summer schedule includes a mix of animated favourites, classic adventures, and singalong fun:
Tuesdays at 2pm
- 22 July – Paddington in Peru
- 29 July – The Goonies
- 5 August – Disney’s Snow White
- 12 August – The Iron Giant
- 19 August – Inside Out 2
- 26 August – Wicked Singalong
Tickets available now at www.leighfilmfactory.com
Leigh Film Factory is a not-for-profit organisation, and these screenings would not be possible without the generous support of local businesses. This summer’s season has been proudly supported by:
Bents Garden and Home, The Laltex Group, DMR Training, Green Lane Chippy, The Pelican Centre and Astley Rotary Club
“Our goal is to host at least one pay-as-you-feel screening every week of every school holiday,” says Paul Costello, Chair of Trustees at Leigh Film Factory. “We’ve seen demand grow with each season — last summer, our Greatest Showman singalong completely sold out, every seat taken — and this year’s programme is already drawing lots of interest. We recommend booking in advance to avoid disappointment.”
Looking ahead, the Pay-As-You-Feel programme will continue into October half term, with support already confirmed from Headsup Therapies for that screening. Leigh Film Factory is actively seeking additional sponsors to support future screenings beyond October and into 2026.
Screenings take place at Leigh Film Factory, inside Spinners Mill, in a friendly, welcoming space with full cinema projection and sound. Families can expect a warm atmosphere and the chance to enjoy stories together — rain or shine, all summer long.