Let’s Not Hear It For The Boys: celebrating women and non-binary talent on Wigan stages

A live music event that will promote the talent of women and non-binary individuals is coming to Wigan.

Wigan, UK - May 7, 2024 - Always Choose Yellow, in collaboration with Fatbird, proudly presents "Let’s Not Hear It For The Boys," an electrifying live music event celebrating the vibrant talents of women and non-binary individuals in Wigan and Manchester. Scheduled for May 24th at 7pm, this event promises an evening of diverse performances and powerful voices taking centre stage. Partially funded by the Arts Council & Everyday Wigan.

Always Choose Yellow, founded by collaborators Zha Olu and Ione Stevenson, is committed to creating safer spaces for marginalised communities and providing performance opportunities for voices that are often overlooked. Zha Olu, a Wigan-born singer-songwriter, is leveraging her expertise to cultivate safer spaces and provide valuable resources for attendees. Meanwhile, Lancashire-born photographer and poet Ione Stevenson, renowned for her advocacy on gender-based violence awareness, champions inclusivity and accessibility through Always Choose Yellow, drawing from her own journey of healing and resilience.

Producer & Fundraiser, Beth Ellis, a passionate advocate for gender equality in the music scene, shares her thoughts on the significance of "Let’s Not Hear It For The Boys": “It’s been a privilege to get to watch Zha and Ione’s drive for change in Wigan grow from initial sparks of ideas to the second instalment of Let's Not Hear It For The Boys. This powerful event shows that women and non-binary people working across the local music scene is vital. This is a loud call to action to venues, promoters and bookers to look internally and address equal contributions from all gender expressions. I’m incredibly proud of them both and can’t wait for everyone else to experience their joy.”

Let's Not Hear It For The Boys Line Up 2024

Originating in 2022, "Let’s Not Hear It For The Boys" is a beacon of inclusivity in an industry often dominated by male voices. Recognising the glaring lack of performance opportunities for women and non-binary individuals on local stages, this event serves as an intentional space for these marginalised communities to shine.

According to recent statistics, women and non-binary individuals continue to face significant barriers in accessing performance opportunities, with local stages often failing to provide equal representation. Women represent less than a third of top-selling artists in music and only 14% of songwriters. In 2022, just 187 women and non-binary people were credited as either producer or engineer on the top 50 streamed tracks in 14 genres, compared to 3,781 men. This event stands as a testament to the urgent need for change in the industry.

Zha Olu is determined to see change and advocate for fairer opportunities "Cultivating change in Wigan's music scene, predominantly dominated by male voices, has been a driving force behind 'Let’s Not Hear It For The Boys'. As a Wigan-born artist, I am deeply committed to creating spaces where women and non-binary individuals can thrive and be heard. Women working in the music industry face limitations in opportunity, a lack of support, gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and assault as well as the persistent issue of unequal pay. This event is not just about entertainment; it's a powerful statement demanding inclusivity and equal opportunities for all voices through the power of music."

Tickets for "Let’s Not Hear It For The Boys" are priced at £10 (plus booking fee) and are available for purchase on Skiddle. All proceeds from the event will directly support the performers and crew, ensuring that their talents are recognised and valued.

Always Choose Yellow - a newly founded creative company in Wigan

About Always Choose Yellow: