Local 6 year old brings community together with Picnic, Paint and Play
Inspired by her mum’s work with Let’s SHAPE Our Creativity CIC, Maisie decided she wanted to plan something for the children in her community. With support from Grassroots of Wigan (GRoW), she secured the funding herself to make it happen—an incredible achievement for someone so young.
The event will take place on Friday 22nd August from 12pm to 4pm at Ashfield Park, Standish. Families are encouraged to bring a picnic, enjoy free arts and crafts, and join in with bubbles, games, and fun. All activities are free of charge, and everyone is welcome.
Volunteers are also being welcomed to help out on the day—whether it’s setting up, running activities, or just bringing some good energy to support the children.
For event updates and ways to get involved, follow Let’s SHAPE Our Creativity CIC on Facebook.
Maisie’s event is a beautiful example of how young people can lead the way when given the chance. Her creativity, kindness, and determination to bring joy to others is something truly special.