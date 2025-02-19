Macmillan Fundraising Event at The Freemasons Arms

Inspired by a friend's ongoing cancer treatment, Ian Wilson organised a 12 hour sponsored Dartsathon with three friends from the pub to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support on Saturday 15th February at The Freemasons Arms. The event then turned into a full charity day, which included a tombola and a raffle.
Special thanks go to: -
Julie and Keith Balmer (owners of The Freemasons Arms) for hosting and supporting the event and providing the lads with a cooked breakfast before the Dartsathon.
Mark Frith for providing entertainment free of charge in the evening.
Vicky Blackburn for providing the tombola.
The husband and wives of Ian, Darren and Nick and Ian's sister in law for organising the raffle.
The Following businesses for donating prizes for the raffle: -
The Freemasons Arms - £20 bar voucher and bottle of whisky.
The Raj Gate (Orrell) - £20 voucher
Miami Pizza - £20 voucher
Slyhet Spice - Chicken Tikka Masala meal for one voucher
Hair by Steff - Cut and blow voucher
Yates Chip Shop - box meal for 4 voucher
The Fish Bar - £20 voucher
Mrs T's Homemade Treats - afternoon tea for two voucher
VIP Barbers - £10 voucher
Last but not least, the biggest thanks goes to all the wonderful families, friends and customers who sponsored the Dartsathon and purchased raffle tickets, tombola tickets and cup cakes and also donated money on the day.