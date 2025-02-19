Macmillan Fundraising Event at The Freemasons Arms

Inspired by a friend's ongoing cancer treatment, Ian Wilson organised a 12 hour sponsored Dartsathon with three friends from the pub to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support on Saturday 15th February at The Freemasons Arms. The event then turned into a full charity day, which included a tombola and a raffle.

Special thanks go to: -

Julie and Keith Balmer (owners of The Freemasons Arms) for hosting and supporting the event and providing the lads with a cooked breakfast before the Dartsathon.

Mark Frith for providing entertainment free of charge in the evening.

Vicky Blackburn for providing the tombola.

The husband and wives of Ian, Darren and Nick and Ian's sister in law for organising the raffle.

The Following businesses for donating prizes for the raffle: -

The Freemasons Arms - £20 bar voucher and bottle of whisky.

The Raj Gate (Orrell) - £20 voucher

Miami Pizza - £20 voucher

Slyhet Spice - Chicken Tikka Masala meal for one voucher

Hair by Steff - Cut and blow voucher

Yates Chip Shop - box meal for 4 voucher

The Fish Bar - £20 voucher

Mrs T's Homemade Treats - afternoon tea for two voucher

VIP Barbers - £10 voucher

Last but not least, the biggest thanks goes to all the wonderful families, friends and customers who sponsored the Dartsathon and purchased raffle tickets, tombola tickets and cup cakes and also donated money on the day.

1 . Contributed Mark Frith proving fantastic entertainment free of charge. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Delicious cupcakes provided by Mrs T’s Homemade Treats. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Beckie and Emmeline who own BEEM selling delicious pizzas and milkshakes. Find them on Facebook and Instagram. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Darren Sinclair, Nick Woods, Ian Wilson and Chris Davies who took part in a 12 hour Dartsathon. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales