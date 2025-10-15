Magical Christmas light trail coming to Beacon Country Park

Beacon Light Trail

This December, Beacon Country Park will be transformed into a glowing winter wonderland with the Beacon Light Trail — an immersive, festive light experience that’s super affordable and perfect for families, friends, couples and anyone who loves a bit of holiday magic.

Set in the stunning Beacon Country Park in Up Holland near Wigan, Beacon Light Trail is a spectacular winding trail that will run through the woods and gardens, lit up with themed light installations to bring festive sparkle to the natural surroundings. Along the way, you’ll enjoy a multi-sensory experience filled with wonder and magic.

The trail runs from Thursday through until Sunday throughout December 2025 and will also feature some incredible attractions. Seasonal food & drink huts with local suppliers will be on site plus complimentary marshmallows to roast over the fire. A Santa’s Grotto is available too with a professional Santa — children can meet Santa, share their Christmas wishes, take photos and receive a small gift for just £6.

The magical attraction takes around 90 minutes to fully experience and tickets cost just £15 per adult, £10 per child or 2 adults and 2 children for just £45 — with the Santa experience just £6 plus booking fee. There are covered areas, benches and fire pits along the route for warming up and taking in the surroundings — meaning people can enjoy the magic of the attraction whatever the weather.

The Beacon Light Trail team said: “We’re really proud to be bringing a magical Christmas experience to the North West that’s affordable for families. Many Christmas experiences out there are really expensive or come with hidden charges and we know it’s tough out there for many families financially.”

They continued: “We’re putting a lot into this special attraction and it’s going to be spectacular! We’re going all out with the light displays and production and the food and drink offering will be amazing and again really affordable — served in the proper Christmas village huts. Marshmallow roasting is all in with the price and the meet, greet and present with a professional Santa is really low cost too at just £6 per child.”

The festive countdown to the Beacon Light Trail has officially begun! With just a few months left until the enchanting experience lights up the season, be sure to secure your tickets before they sell out. The experience launches on Thursday 4th December and runs every Thursday through until Sunday throughout December.

Beacon Light Trail / Beacon Lane, Up Holland, Wigan, WN8 7RU / Thurs-Sun throughout December