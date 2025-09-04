Manleigh C.I.C. documentary, ‘Like a River’, set to screen at the Manchester Health Film Festival 2026

The Manchester Health Film Festival (MHeFF) returns in 2026, planning to screen the Wigan and Leigh-centric documentary ‘Like a River’, focusing on the lives of Mark and Yoriko Smith of Manleigh C.I.C.

The Manchester Health Film Festival is the only Manchester-based film festival to champion health discourse through the power of cinema; bringing together filmmakers, health professionals, and the public to spark conversations around health.

MHeFF 2024 premiered ‘The Frog in the Well’, a mental health film focusing on the character of Lewis, as his plans to end his own life are interrupted by a kindhearted stranger. ‘The Frog in the Well’ has many ties to the Wigan and Leigh area, with the project shot at Gathurst Station and directly inspired by Yoriko Smith of Manleigh.

MHeFF 2026 will once again shift its gaze to Yoriko Smith and the Leigh area when screening ‘Like a River’, a short-form documentary recounting the lives of the Manleigh C.I.C. founders.

Still from 'Like a River'

Produced by Freshrb Health Media, the film focuses on how the couple channeled their grief into good after losing their 10-month-old son in 2001, utilising their own life experiences to help others through the establishment of a men’s mental health group.

Directed by Jacob Perrin with backing from executive producers Oladamola Babalola and Kondwani Chirwa, the film will be the next instalment in Freshrb’s array of health films.

‘Like a River’ director, Jacob Perrin, explained: "Mark and Yoriko's story is by far one of the most beautiful stories I’ve ever had the pleasure to tell. With themes of love, loss, grief, and purpose, this short documentary is sure to inspire audiences, undoubtedly acting as a lifeline for those struggling with mental health issues or grieving the loss of a loved one.

‘This documentary reserves a special place in my heart, and I’m sure it will for the rest of my life. I look forward to the film’s screening at MHeFF 2026, the festival is without a doubt the perfect place to showcase such a vital film, with MHeFF 2024 boasting one of the most engaged audiences I’ve ever seen at a film festival."

A Snap from MHeFF 2024

When asked about the project, Executive Producer and MHeFF Festival Founder Oladamola Babalola (Babz) said: "Conversations around mental health are paramount to the wellbeing of the city, we’re expecting over 1500 people at the festival who have a vested interest in health, so there’s no better place to showcase the work of Manleigh through this moving documentary piece.!

Babz continued: "We also encourage filmmakers from Wigan and Leigh to submit their health-related films to the Manchester Health Film Festival 2026, to share their voices with other passionate individuals."

Manleigh’s priceless impact on the Wigan and Leigh area cannot be understated, with over 600 people accessing help since its inception in 2022.

For those who want to learn more about Mark and Yoriko's story, follow @freshrbcic and @mheff_official for updates on future screenings of ‘Like a River’ and The Manchester Health Film Festival, which will return on November 13 and 14.