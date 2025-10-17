MBS, Holistic Health Event at The Brick Community Stadium
WIGAN MBS, HOLISTIC HEALTH & WELLBEING - 50% OFF ONLINE DISCOUNT BOOK BEFORE 23/10/25
Wigan MBS, Holistic Health & Wellbeing Event SUNDAY 26th October at
The Brick Community Stadium 15 Loire Drive, Robin Park Rd, Wigan, WN5 0UH,
11am to 5pm
20 QUALITY FREE SELF LOVE GIFT BAGS WORTH OVER £30 EACH. *For the 1st 20 people who have arrived just before or for when the event starts & have purchased their 1 day pass. *You can either purchase passes online or on the day of the event to redeem gift bags.
1 Day Wristband Pass
Online - £2 Only per Adult
At the Venue - £4 per Adult
https://allareloveevents.com/all-are-love-events/
If you prefer pay via PayPal, please use Eventbrite
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wigan-mbs-holistic-health-wellbeing-event-tickets-1452035420029
*Eventbrite Fees apply
*Online Discount & bookings ends 9pm Thursday 23rd October 2025
*No refunds given if you change your mind. Please make sure to set the intention for coming.
Children Under 15 go Free - Must be accompanied by an adult. Please state how many children are coming with each booking.
Get ready for a heartwarming gathering...
This gathering is all about spreading love, positivity, and connecting with other like minded souls. Get ready to experience a day filled with informative talks ,inspiring demo's and joyful moments. All-Are Love Events event aims to create a sense of unity and togetherness, celebrating the power of love.
Whether you're coming alone or with friends, you're sure to leave with a heart full of love and a smile on your face.
WHAT IS ON & WHAT IS AVAILABLE
FOOD. Self will be providing their signature Buddah Bowls & stew/soup.
TALKS, DEMO'S & WORKSHOPS - Included with the price of your Day Pass
SOUND BATH *Seated *30 min Taster
FULL POWER CACAO - CACAO CEREMONY * As seen on Dragons Den
SHAMANIC DRUM JOURNEY
PAST LIFE REGRESSION
TRAUMA RELEASE BREATHWORK
Plus many more...
STALLS
ALOE
CACAO
ARTS & CRAFTS
CARD READERS
TASTER TREATMENTS
SEAMOSS
HONEY
MANIFESTATION & SPELL KITS
DREAMCATCHERS & SUNCATCHERS
NATURAL SKINCARE
PERMANENT JEWELLER WELDER
CRYSTALS
CANDLES & WAX MELTS - Vegan Friendly, no chemicals non toxic soy or beeswax wax candles using essential oils.
& so much more
FREE TALKS & DEMO'S
(Included only with your Day Pass Entry Wristband)
TALK & DEMO SCHEDULE
TOMACO LOUNGE
3rd Floor - Lift & Stair Accessible
11.05pm - 11.55pm - FULL POWER CACAO - CACAO CEREMONY
*As seen on Dragons Den ECSTATIC DANCE TWIST with ALEXIA from Full Power Cacao & Eternal Essence
12.00pm - 12.30pm - Wild Soul Grove
A SHAMANIC SOUND JOURNEY with KERRY RAFTER
12.35pm -1.35pm - The Angel Portal
WHO WERE YOU IN A PAST LIFE? PAST LIFE REGRESSION & DEMO with AMANDA POTTER
1.40pm - 2.10pm - Angel Wings
M+ HORMONAL BALANCING with THERESA GIBSON
2.15PM - 3.05PM - Biosound - WHAT IS IN A VOICE
VOICE ANALYSIS, ASTROLOGY & FREQUENCY with PHIL STERLING
3.10pm -3.40pm - NICKI GILLON from Self. Westhoughton
TRAUMA RELEASE THERAPY
3.50pm -4.20pm - SEATED SOUND BATH
with PHIL GIBSON from Music 2 Calm The Soul
4.30pm -5pm - Hailstone Holistics
MEET YOUR DRAGON GUIDED MEDITATION
BONUS WORKSHOP SCHEDULE
(Prebookings required)
EXECUTIVE BOX 4
3rd Floor - Lift & Stair Accessible
LIMITED SPACES (10-12)
MANIFESTING WITH SACRED GEOMETRY with Hannah Aldcroft from Angelic Crystals
11.00am - 12.30pm
Tap into natural manifesting energy with Sacred Geometry & work with those energies to heal, manifest& transform your life. In this workshop we'll take a look at what sacred geometry is, how it works, & why it works, before we transition into how to build grids to manifest your desires & dreams. Pick a sacred geometry grid that calls to you, work with it and then take it home,with the insight and expansion from the workshop.
Investment
£7pp - Grid
(you can decide to upgrade for additional £5 for The Sacred Geometry Book on the day of the workshop if you choose)
£13pp - Grid & Boo
To book this workshop please contact Hannah on 07830707272
CHANNELED CRYSTAL WIRE WRAPPING
1.00pm - 3.00pm
Learn the basics of wire wrapping crystals
Create your own wire-wrapped pendant to take home
Be guided through a short ritual to set intentions
Gain insight into how Andrea channels energy into
each piece she creates.
All tools and materials will be provided - just bring yourself and your openness to create! Spaces are limited, so please book early to secure your place.
Investment
£20pp - Channeled Crystal Wire Wrapped Pendant
To book this workshop please contact Andrea on 07511110639
WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE
FREE ONSITE PARKING - On the Stadium Grounds only. Surrounding Car Parks are Chargeable, so please be mindful.
Lot's of love to you all 🫶🏻
Jen Win xXx