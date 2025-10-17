MBS, Holistic Health & Wellbeing Event at The Brick Community Stadium
1 Day Wristband Pass
Online - £2 Only per Adult
At the Venue - £4 per Adult
If you prefer pay via PayPal, please use Eventbrite
*Eventbrite Fees apply
*Online Discount & bookings ends 9pm Thursday 23rd October 2025
*No refunds given if you change your mind. Please make sure to set the intention for coming.
Children Under 15 go Free - Must be accompanied by an adult. Please state how many children are coming with each booking.
Get ready for a heartwarming gathering...
This gathering is all about spreading love, positivity, and connecting with other like minded souls. Get ready to experience a day filled with informative talks ,inspiring demo's and joyful moments. All-Are Love Events event aims to create a sense of unity and togetherness, celebrating the power of love.
Whether you're coming alone or with friends, you're sure to leave with a heart full of love and a smile on your face.
WHAT IS ON & WHAT IS AVAILABLE
- FOOD. Self will be providing their signature Buddah Bowls & stew/soup.
- TALKS, DEMO'S & WORKSHOPS - Included with the price of your Day Pass
- SOUND BATH *Seated *30 min Taster
- FULL POWER CACAO - CACAO CEREMONY * As seen on Dragons Den
- SHAMANIC DRUM JOURNEY
- PAST LIFE REGRESSION
- TRAUMA RELEASE BREATHWORK
Plus many more...
STALLS
- ALOE
- CACAO
- ARTS & CRAFTS
- CARD READERS
- TASTER TREATMENTS
- SEAMOSS
- HONEY
- MANIFESTATION & SPELL KITS
- DREAMCATCHERS & SUNCATCHERS
- NATURAL SKINCARE
- PERMANENT JEWELLER WELDER
- CRYSTALS
- CANDLES & WAX MELTS - Vegan Friendly, no chemicals non toxic soy or beeswax wax candles using essential oils.
- & so much more
FREE TALKS & DEMO'S
(Included only with your Day Pass Entry Wristband)
TALK & DEMO SCHEDULE
TOMACO LOUNGE
3rd Floor - Lift & Stair Accessible
11.05pm - 11.55pm - FULL POWER CACAO - CACAO CEREMONY
*As seen on Dragons Den ECSTATIC DANCE TWIST with ALEXIA from Full Power Cacao & Eternal Essence
12.00pm - 12.30pm - Wild Soul Grove
A SHAMANICSOUND JOURNEY with KERRY RAFTER
12.35pm -1.35pm - The Angel Portal
WHO WERE YOU IN A PAST LIFE? PAST LIFE REGRESSION
& DEMO with AMANDA POTTER
1.40pm - 2.10pm - Angel Wings
M+ HORMONAL BALANCING with THERESA GIBSON
2.15PM - 3.05PM - Biosound - WHAT IS IN A VOICE?
VOICE ANALYSIS, ASTROLOGY & FREQUENCY with PHIL STERLING
3.10pm -3.40pm - NICKI GILLON from Self. Westhoughton
TRAUMA RELEASE THERAPY
3.50pm -4.20pm - SEATED SOUND BATH
with PHIL GIBSON from Music 2 Calm The Soul
4.30pm -5pm - Hailstone Holistics
MEET YOUR DRAGON GUIDED MEDITATION
BONUS WORKSHOP SCHEDULE
(Prebookings required)
EXECUTIVE BOX 4
3rd Floor - Lift & Stair Accessible
LIMITED SPACES (10-12)
MANIFESTING WITH SACRED GEOMETRY with Hannah Aldcroft from Angelic Crystals
11.00am - 12.30pm
Tap into natural manifesting energy with Sacred Geometry & work with those energies to heal, manifest& transform your life. In this workshop we'll take a look at what sacred geometry is, how it works, & why it works, before we transition into how to build grids to manifest your desires & dreams. Pick a sacred geometry grid that calls to you, work with it and then take it home,with the insight and expansion from the workshop.
Investment
£7pp - Grid
(you can decide to upgrade for additional £5 for The Sacred Geometry Book on the day of the workshop if you choose)
£13pp - Grid & Book
To book this workshop please contact Hannah on 07830707272
CHANNELED CRYSTAL WIRE WRAPPING
1.00pm - 3.00pm
- Learn the basics of wire wrapping crystals
- Create your own wire-wrapped pendant to take home
- Be guided through a short ritual to set intentions
- Gain insight into how Andrea channels energy into
each piece she creates.
All tools and materials will be provided - just bring yourself and your openness to create! Spaces are limited, so please book early to secure your place.
Investment
£20pp - Channeled Crystal Wire Wrapped Pendant
To book this workshop please contact Andrea on 07511110639
WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE
FREE ONSITE PARKING - On the Stadium Grounds only. Surrounding Car Parks are Chargeable, so please be mindful.