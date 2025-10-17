MBS, Holistic Health & Wellbeing Event at The Brick Community Stadium

WIGAN MBS, HOLISTIC HEALTH & WELLBEING - 50% OFF ONLINE DISCOUNT BOOK BEFORE 23/10/25Wigan MBS, Holistic Health & Wellbeing Event SUNDAY 26th October at The Brick Community Stadium 15 Loire Drive, Robin Park Rd, Wigan, WN5 0UH, 11am to 5pm 20 QUALITY FREE SELF LOVE GIFT BAGS WORTH OVER £30 EACH. *For the 1st 20 people who have arrived just before or for when the event starts & have purchased their 1 day pass. *You can either purchase passes online or on the day of the event to redeem gift bags.

1 Day Wristband Pass

Online - £2 Only per Adult

At the Venue - £4 per Adult

Event Details

https://allareloveevents.com/all-are-love-events/

If you prefer pay via PayPal, please use Eventbrite

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wigan-mbs-holistic-health-wellbeing-event-tickets-1452035420029

*Eventbrite Fees apply

Talk & Demo Schedule

*Online Discount & bookings ends 9pm Thursday 23rd October 2025

*No refunds given if you change your mind. Please make sure to set the intention for coming.

Children Under 15 go Free - Must be accompanied by an adult. Please state how many children are coming with each booking.

Get ready for a heartwarming gathering...

Exhibitor List

This gathering is all about spreading love, positivity, and connecting with other like minded souls. Get ready to experience a day filled with informative talks ,inspiring demo's and joyful moments. All-Are Love Events event aims to create a sense of unity and togetherness, celebrating the power of love.

Whether you're coming alone or with friends, you're sure to leave with a heart full of love and a smile on your face.

WHAT IS ON & WHAT IS AVAILABLE

FOOD. Self will be providing their signature Buddah Bowls & stew/soup.

TALKS, DEMO'S & WORKSHOPS - Included with the price of your Day Pass

SOUND BATH *Seated *30 min Taster

FULL POWER CACAO - CACAO CEREMONY * As seen on Dragons Den

SHAMANIC DRUM JOURNEY

PAST LIFE REGRESSION

TRAUMA RELEASE BREATHWORK

Bonus Workshops (prebookings necessary)

Plus many more...

STALLS

ALOE

CACAO

ARTS & CRAFTS

CARD READERS

TASTER TREATMENTS

SEAMOSS

HONEY

MANIFESTATION & SPELL KITS

DREAMCATCHERS & SUNCATCHERS

NATURAL SKINCARE

PERMANENT JEWELLER WELDER

CRYSTALS

CANDLES & WAX MELTS - Vegan Friendly, no chemicals non toxic soy or beeswax wax candles using essential oils.

& so much more

*********************************************

FREE TALKS & DEMO'S

(Included only with your Day Pass Entry Wristband)

TALK & DEMO SCHEDULE

TOMACO LOUNGE

3rd Floor - Lift & Stair Accessible

11.05pm - 11.55pm - FULL POWER CACAO - CACAO CEREMONY

*As seen on Dragons Den ECSTATIC DANCE TWIST with ALEXIA from Full Power Cacao & Eternal Essence

12.00pm - 12.30pm - Wild Soul Grove

A SHAMANICSOUND JOURNEY with KERRY RAFTER

12.35pm -1.35pm - The Angel Portal

WHO WERE YOU IN A PAST LIFE? PAST LIFE REGRESSION

& DEMO with AMANDA POTTER

1.40pm - 2.10pm - Angel Wings

M+ HORMONAL BALANCING with THERESA GIBSON

2.15PM - 3.05PM - Biosound - WHAT IS IN A VOICE?

VOICE ANALYSIS, ASTROLOGY & FREQUENCY with PHIL STERLING

3.10pm -3.40pm - NICKI GILLON from Self. Westhoughton

TRAUMA RELEASE THERAPY

3.50pm -4.20pm - SEATED SOUND BATH

with PHIL GIBSON from Music 2 Calm The Soul

4.30pm -5pm - Hailstone Holistics

MEET YOUR DRAGON GUIDED MEDITATION

********************************************************

BONUS WORKSHOP SCHEDULE

(Prebookings required)

EXECUTIVE BOX 4

3rd Floor - Lift & Stair Accessible

LIMITED SPACES (10-12)

MANIFESTING WITH SACRED GEOMETRY with Hannah Aldcroft from Angelic Crystals

11.00am - 12.30pm

Tap into natural manifesting energy with Sacred Geometry & work with those energies to heal, manifest& transform your life. In this workshop we'll take a look at what sacred geometry is, how it works, & why it works, before we transition into how to build grids to manifest your desires & dreams. Pick a sacred geometry grid that calls to you, work with it and then take it home,with the insight and expansion from the workshop.

Investment

£7pp - Grid

(you can decide to upgrade for additional £5 for The Sacred Geometry Book on the day of the workshop if you choose)

£13pp - Grid & Book

To book this workshop please contact Hannah on 07830707272

CHANNELED CRYSTAL WIRE WRAPPING

1.00pm - 3.00pm

Learn the basics of wire wrapping crystals

Create your own wire-wrapped pendant to take home

Be guided through a short ritual to set intentions

Gain insight into how Andrea channels energy into

each piece she creates.

All tools and materials will be provided - just bring yourself and your openness to create! Spaces are limited, so please book early to secure your place.

Investment

£20pp - Channeled Crystal Wire Wrapped Pendant

To book this workshop please contact Andrea on 07511110639

WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE

FREE ONSITE PARKING - On the Stadium Grounds only. Surrounding Car Parks are Chargeable, so please be mindful.