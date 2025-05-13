Meet the finalists of the Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards

The shortlist for the only Greater Manchester-wide awards recognising the outstanding contributions from our whole health and care workforce, has announced its 2025 inspiring finalists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its sixth year, the awards are organised by NHS Greater Manchester and have received a record-breaking number of nominations. These celebrate the incredible individuals and teams who work tirelessly on the frontlines and behind-the-scenes to improve the health and wellbeing of others.

This year, nearly 700 nominations were received from over 140 organisations, each highlighting an extraordinary story from our employed and unwaged workforce. Entries spanned 14 categories, including Leadership Champion, Team of the Year, and the People’s Champion which is nominated by the public in partnership with Hits Radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From colleagues who have dedicated years to working in healthcare to rising stars making great leaps at the start of their careers, the variety of nominations from all ten boroughs of Greater Manchester is inspirational.

Health and Care Champion Awards 2024

This year’s shortlist features a mental health nurse, a volunteer motorbike mechanic for blood transport services, and a sexual health team providing essential care to vulnerable people, including asylum seekers and refugees who may face barriers to accessing health services.

Visit the GM Health and Care Champion Awards webpage to view the full shortlist. All shortlisted nominations will be considered by a judging panel and the winners announced at a special sponsored event in July.

Mark Fisher, Chief Executive, NHS Greater Manchester said: “The awards continue to be an exceptional opportunity to recognise the dedication and passion of our health and care workforce across Greater Manchester. The awards are a great reminder of the all the inspirational work our staff and local health and care organisations are doing to support our communities and the health and wellbeing of our residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Congratulations to those shortlisted this year, and I look forward to celebrating alongside you at the ceremony.”

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester said: “It’s fantastic to see the Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards are back again for their sixth year. The variety of individuals and teams shortlisted across Greater Manchester is outstanding - from a hospital planting trees, charities helping the homeless, personal training to support mental health, and a sexual health team addressing health inequalities.

“I’m really pleased that they are getting the recognition they deserve, and I’m proud to celebrate those who are making a difference.”

Shortlisted finalists

Collaboration Award

Salford Children and Young People’s Asthma Group - NHS Greater Manchester

Chris Durkin – North West Community Manager - Intergenerational Music Making

Living Well Team, Heywood, Middleton and Rochdale (Mental Health) – Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust

Community Champion

Clive and Sue Green – Group leaders - Tameside Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group

Donna Webb and Tik Pavion – Founders of Happy Me Community

Sexual Heath Teams, Stockport, Tameside and Wigan – Locala Health and Wellbeing

Employer/Workplace of the Year

SWAN Primary Care Network

Viaduct Care

Be Caring

Equalities Champion

Oldham Community Mental Health Champions – Oldham Women’s Chai Project, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust

Idowu Morafa – Founder/Director - Across Ummah

Sabah Chughtai – Practice Support Pharmacist - Viaduct Care

Green Initiative of the Year

Martin Eckersley and Barry Jones – Volunteers - Daisy Hill Cricket Club Community Garden

Rewilding Fairfield Project Team – Northern Care Alliance

IV Therapy Team – Bolton NHS Foundation Trust

Innovation Champion

Sue Agar – Home from Hospital Lead - Age UK Manchester

Caritas Salford –Diocese of Salford

Steve Harcourt – Education and Employment mentor - The Christie NHS Foundation Trust

Leadership Champion

Lynzi Shepherd – Assistant Director of Mental Health Commissioning - NHS Greater Manchester

Philippa Johnson – Deputy Based Place Lead - NHS Greater Manchester

Jane Syson – Wythenshawe Community Nursing Team Lead - Manchester and Trafford Local Care Organisation

Learner of the Year

Natalie Mulley – Student Nurse - University of Salford

Phoebe Hall – Apprentice - University of Salford andPennine Care Foundation NHS Trust

Jay Clarke – Youth Worker Apprentice - Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Lifetime Achievement Award

Coral Higgins – Cancer Reform Manager - NHS Greater Manchester

Carol Kavanagh – Manchester Community Response Lead - Manchester Local Care Organisation

Julie Flaherty – Children’s Clinical Advisor - Greater Manchester and Eastern Cheshire Strategic Clinical Networks

Rising Star

Laura Burgess – Homeless Hospital Discharge Advocate - Stockport Homes Group

Deborah Grimshaw – Engagement Co-ordinator - NHS Greater Manchester

Callie Harrop – Head of Community Services - Willow Wood Hospice

People's Champion

Idowu Morafa – Founder/Director - Across Ummah

Baba Babalola – Mental Health Nurse - Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust

Willows Dementia Care Home

Volunteer Champion

Jessie Hunt – Lived Experience Partner Volunteer -Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Richard Clark – Two Wheel Fleet Co-ordinator - Greater Manchester Blood Bikes

David McCallion – Champion - Answer Cancer

Team of the Year

MASH (Manchester Action on Street Health)

Bakery Team – Pure Innovations

Child Bereavement Therapy and Complex Care team – Gaddum

Wellbeing Champion

Tyrone Roberts – Chief Nursing Officer - Bolton NHS Foundation Trust

Sabana Bhikha – Neonatal Nurse - Royal Bolton Hospital

Anjali Kay, Stewart Wickstead and Rachel Shelton – Better Health MCR

Visit the GM Health and Care Champion Awards webpage for full shortlist https://gmintegratedcare.org.uk/championawards/