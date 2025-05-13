Meet the finalists of the Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards
Now in its sixth year, the awards are organised by NHS Greater Manchester and have received a record-breaking number of nominations. These celebrate the incredible individuals and teams who work tirelessly on the frontlines and behind-the-scenes to improve the health and wellbeing of others.
This year, nearly 700 nominations were received from over 140 organisations, each highlighting an extraordinary story from our employed and unwaged workforce. Entries spanned 14 categories, including Leadership Champion, Team of the Year, and the People’s Champion which is nominated by the public in partnership with Hits Radio.
From colleagues who have dedicated years to working in healthcare to rising stars making great leaps at the start of their careers, the variety of nominations from all ten boroughs of Greater Manchester is inspirational.
This year’s shortlist features a mental health nurse, a volunteer motorbike mechanic for blood transport services, and a sexual health team providing essential care to vulnerable people, including asylum seekers and refugees who may face barriers to accessing health services.
Visit the GM Health and Care Champion Awards webpage to view the full shortlist. All shortlisted nominations will be considered by a judging panel and the winners announced at a special sponsored event in July.
Mark Fisher, Chief Executive, NHS Greater Manchester said: “The awards continue to be an exceptional opportunity to recognise the dedication and passion of our health and care workforce across Greater Manchester. The awards are a great reminder of the all the inspirational work our staff and local health and care organisations are doing to support our communities and the health and wellbeing of our residents.
“Congratulations to those shortlisted this year, and I look forward to celebrating alongside you at the ceremony.”
Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester said: “It’s fantastic to see the Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards are back again for their sixth year. The variety of individuals and teams shortlisted across Greater Manchester is outstanding - from a hospital planting trees, charities helping the homeless, personal training to support mental health, and a sexual health team addressing health inequalities.
“I’m really pleased that they are getting the recognition they deserve, and I’m proud to celebrate those who are making a difference.”
Shortlisted finalists
Collaboration Award
- Salford Children and Young People’s Asthma Group - NHS Greater Manchester
- Chris Durkin – North West Community Manager - Intergenerational Music Making
- Living Well Team, Heywood, Middleton and Rochdale (Mental Health) – Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust
Community Champion
- Clive and Sue Green – Group leaders - Tameside Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group
- Donna Webb and Tik Pavion – Founders of Happy Me Community
- Sexual Heath Teams, Stockport, Tameside and Wigan – Locala Health and Wellbeing
Employer/Workplace of the Year
- SWAN Primary Care Network
- Viaduct Care
- Be Caring
Equalities Champion
- Oldham Community Mental Health Champions – Oldham Women’s Chai Project, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust
- Idowu Morafa – Founder/Director - Across Ummah
- Sabah Chughtai – Practice Support Pharmacist - Viaduct Care
Green Initiative of the Year
- Martin Eckersley and Barry Jones – Volunteers - Daisy Hill Cricket Club Community Garden
- Rewilding Fairfield Project Team – Northern Care Alliance
- IV Therapy Team – Bolton NHS Foundation Trust
Innovation Champion
- Sue Agar – Home from Hospital Lead - Age UK Manchester
- Caritas Salford –Diocese of Salford
- Steve Harcourt – Education and Employment mentor - The Christie NHS Foundation Trust
Leadership Champion
- Lynzi Shepherd – Assistant Director of Mental Health Commissioning - NHS Greater Manchester
- Philippa Johnson – Deputy Based Place Lead - NHS Greater Manchester
- Jane Syson – Wythenshawe Community Nursing Team Lead - Manchester and Trafford Local Care Organisation
Learner of the Year
- Natalie Mulley – Student Nurse - University of Salford
- Phoebe Hall – Apprentice - University of Salford andPennine Care Foundation NHS Trust
- Jay Clarke – Youth Worker Apprentice - Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Coral Higgins – Cancer Reform Manager - NHS Greater Manchester
- Carol Kavanagh – Manchester Community Response Lead - Manchester Local Care Organisation
- Julie Flaherty – Children’s Clinical Advisor - Greater Manchester and Eastern Cheshire Strategic Clinical Networks
Rising Star
- Laura Burgess – Homeless Hospital Discharge Advocate - Stockport Homes Group
- Deborah Grimshaw – Engagement Co-ordinator - NHS Greater Manchester
- Callie Harrop – Head of Community Services - Willow Wood Hospice
People's Champion
- Idowu Morafa – Founder/Director - Across Ummah
- Baba Babalola – Mental Health Nurse - Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust
- Willows Dementia Care Home
Volunteer Champion
- Jessie Hunt – Lived Experience Partner Volunteer -Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Richard Clark – Two Wheel Fleet Co-ordinator - Greater Manchester Blood Bikes
- David McCallion – Champion - Answer Cancer
Team of the Year
- MASH (Manchester Action on Street Health)
- Bakery Team – Pure Innovations
- Child Bereavement Therapy and Complex Care team – Gaddum
Wellbeing Champion
Tyrone Roberts – Chief Nursing Officer - Bolton NHS Foundation Trust
Sabana Bhikha – Neonatal Nurse - Royal Bolton Hospital
Anjali Kay, Stewart Wickstead and Rachel Shelton – Better Health MCR
Visit the GM Health and Care Champion Awards webpage for full shortlist https://gmintegratedcare.org.uk/championawards/