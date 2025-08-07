Mistrust - Nowt without Artists live at Bailiff Bar

By Tim Blackburn
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 14:20 BST
Mistrust Live at Camp and Furnaceplaceholder image
Mistrust Live at Camp and Furnace
In the 1980’s Mistrust wrote and recorded songs in his bedroom using an old synth and drum machine.

He dreamed of performing his songs live on stage and having his music on sale in record stores. After several years away from making music, and in his late 50s, Mistrust started playing live in early 2023, and his CDs are now on sale in HMV stores in the UK.

Now, Mistrust brings his headline show to The Old Courts Holding Cell as part of Nowt Without Artists, our series of gigs platforming quality, grassroots talent in headline slots.

Thursday 4th September | Doors 7pm

Mistrust Liveplaceholder image
Mistrust Live

Free Tickets AT https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mistrust-nowt-without-artists-episode-12-tickets-1559642305119

Mistrust’s music has been described as “synth pop that will put a smile in your heart” (Neil March/Trust the Doc)

