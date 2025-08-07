Mistrust - Nowt without Artists live at Bailiff Bar
He dreamed of performing his songs live on stage and having his music on sale in record stores. After several years away from making music, and in his late 50s, Mistrust started playing live in early 2023, and his CDs are now on sale in HMV stores in the UK.
Now, Mistrust brings his headline show to The Old Courts Holding Cell as part of Nowt Without Artists, our series of gigs platforming quality, grassroots talent in headline slots.
Thursday 4th September | Doors 7pm
Free Tickets AT https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mistrust-nowt-without-artists-episode-12-tickets-1559642305119
Mistrust’s music has been described as “synth pop that will put a smile in your heart” (Neil March/Trust the Doc)