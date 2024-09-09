Multi-award-winning theatre company launches three stage shows on digital streaming platform

The creators of hit-shows How Not To Drown, Peak Stuff & Driftwood share digital recordings of the productions with a wider audience. ThickSkin’s shows streamed alongside FREE digital resources with behind-the-scenes footage and insights into how the work was made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan based theatre company, ThickSkin, announce the release of three of their most recent full-length stage shows to their streaming platform ThickSkin On Demand.

Audiences will now be able to watch the multi-award-winning production How Not To Drownby Nicola McCartney & Dritan Kastrati about Dritan’s real-life experience as a child asylum seeker, presented as a thrilling action film for the stage (winner of Fringe First, Herald Angel and Hector MacMillan Best Scottish Play awards). Other favourites include Billie Collin’s Peak Stuff (Winner of the New Play Commission Scheme award) , and Driftwoodby Tim Foley (Nominated for the Offie’s Online Production award 2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the films, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, including interviews with artists, will be available on the platform for free. School teachers, drama students and aspiring theatre-makers will find useful inspiration and ideas through the creative resources designed by ThickSkin’s Artistic Director, Neil Bettles.

ThickSkin's award-winning show How Not To Drown now available On Demand. Image by Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Through ThickSkin On Demand, the company hopes to offer world-class theatre to audiences across the globe, in an affordable, accessible way. The company is committed to sharing their process through backstage content and learning resources about how the shows are made.

They hope this will demystify theatre for new audiences, support drama education and encourage early-career artists who are looking for deeper insights about multi-disciplined theatre-making.

The first 20 viewers will snap up a 20% off introductory offer. So, head on over to thickskintheatre.co.uk/on-demand for theatre shows and more by one the UK’s most exciting theatre companies with a genuine passion for doing things differently. Available Now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Bettles, ThickSkin’s Artistic Director said ‘Making our work available to watch anywhere has always been my ambition. It is exciting to think that people can access our productions in different ways, both live and online. The filmed productions on ThickSkin On Demand are high-quality films capturing the real essence of these shows and the craft of staging them. I feel strongly about sharing the process of making our shows, so I hope the backstage documentaries and learning resources can be a useful tool for young theatre makers starting out in the industry. I look forward to creating more content for the channel in the future, so keep watching!’