Murder mystery comes to Wigan Little Theatre next month
WLT’s next production is scary and mystifying, with as many twists, turns and blind alleys as is possible. Six people have come in secret on Halloween to play a murder mystery game at a rustic island cottage. Invited by writer Charles Prince, they appear set for a weekend of fun until ghosts from the past begin to haunt the proceedings and it becomes clear that all is not as it seems.
The game takes on a sinister dimension when guests begin to die and the remaining players realize that they are playing for their lives. Tension rises. Secret passageways, incriminating letters, hidden compartments, bodies in the window seat and a twenty five year old unsolved mystery twist and turn toward the unexpected and terrifying conclusion’
Writen by Marcia Kash and Douglas E Hughes, collectively, they have had over 300 productions in sixteen countries around the world, and have been translated into ten languages.
Director Katie Davis is a very versatile director, having experience across the whole spectrum of drama, comedy and pantomime. She has expertise across all areas of the theatre, on stage, back stage and she has recently directed some outstanding productions, including Around the World in 80Days, and our traditional panto, Jack & Jill.
Katie says, ‘I was delighted to be invited to direct A Party To Murder. I knew it was a challenging play, with a lot of tricky technical effects to create the correct atmosphere. I’ve always loved Murder Mystery and comedy and this particular production brings both into play. I needed
an experienced and talented cast and crew to achieve this and I certainly have that. It is certainly the time of year for mischief and mayhem so please sit back and enjoy our October production. Who did it? You will have to wait and see!
Book now at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk. Box office open the night before and throughout productions.
