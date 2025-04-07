New music initiative 'Sound Her Out' launches in Wigan with panel event to empower women in the industry

‘Sound Her Out’ will officially launch on Tuesday, April 15, with an evening of insight, discussion, and inspiration at The Snug Coffee House in Atherton from 6pm to 9pm.

Tickets are priced at just £5*

The panel will bring together key industry voices, including:

🎤 Katie Lloyd, bassist and vocalist in acclaimed band The Lottery Winners

🎙 Bek Jones, singer-songwriter and Co-founder of Sound Her Out

🏡 Rachael Flaszczak, grassroots music venue owner at The Snug Coffee House and Co-Founder of Sound Her Out

🎧 More names to be announced

Together, they will explore challenges faced by women in the music industry, including issues around representation, safety, pay gaps, and access to opportunities.

The event will spark open conversations and begin building a supportive community for aspiring women in music.

‘Sound Her Out’ is backed by Atherton creative agency Launch North West , who are co-founders and sponsors of the event.

Local radio station Bolton FM will also be covering the event, helping to amplify the conversation and reach even more voices across the region.

Singer-songwriter Bek Jones said: “When I started out in music, I didn’t know where to turn. I was lucky to find people who supported me, but not everyone gets that. ‘Sound Her Out’ is about building those pathways for more women, especially those balancing music with work and family life.

"We want to break down barriers and open up the industry to more female talent.”

This is the first in a series of events planned by Sound Her Out, which will also offer work experience opportunities and mentorship as part of its mission to create a more inclusive music scene in Greater Manchester and beyond.

Tickets are available now via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sound-her-out-networking-event-tickets-1300510845949?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

*Booking fee not included.

