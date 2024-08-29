New photography business now offering cheap sessions in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New photography/videography business & production company, Jamie Callaghan Studios is now offering photography sessions catered to a diverse range of needs for just £15 (per session).

Jamie Callaghan Studios will offer the following photography services:

1) Music Photography (album/single covers, promotional content, portfolio building etc.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2) Food Photography (restraunt/cafe photographs, social media content, promotional content etc.)

An example of one of the photography sessions JCS offers

3) Pet Photography (pet portraits, social media photographs, portfolio building etc.)

4) Baby Photography (baby portraits, event photographs, milestone photographs etc.)

5) Promotional Photography (social media content, promotional content, portfolio building etc.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business will soon offer videography services (such as music videos, advertisements etc.) which will also be flexible to a diverse range of client needs!

Anyone wanting to book one of the photography services can speak to one of the sales team by emailing [email protected]