New photography business now offering cheap sessions in Wigan

By Jamie Callaghan
Contributor
Published 29th Aug 2024, 09:58 BST
New photography/videography business & production company, Jamie Callaghan Studios is now offering photography sessions catered to a diverse range of needs for just £15 (per session).

Jamie Callaghan Studios will offer the following photography services:

1) Music Photography (album/single covers, promotional content, portfolio building etc.)

2) Food Photography (restraunt/cafe photographs, social media content, promotional content etc.)

An example of one of the photography sessions JCS offers

3) Pet Photography (pet portraits, social media photographs, portfolio building etc.)

4) Baby Photography (baby portraits, event photographs, milestone photographs etc.)

5) Promotional Photography (social media content, promotional content, portfolio building etc.)

The business will soon offer videography services (such as music videos, advertisements etc.) which will also be flexible to a diverse range of client needs!

Anyone wanting to book one of the photography services can speak to one of the sales team by emailing [email protected]

