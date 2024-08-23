New production company to offer Wigan residents film and photography workshops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new production company, named Jamie Callaghan Studios will soon be offering workshops to those who would like to learn a thing or two in photography skills, filmography skills, set design are invited to join the JCS Workshops!

The workshops will start at some point in September, will take place on Saturdays and will offer a mix of practical & information based sessions which cover a diverse range of topics related to film & photography.

The workshops are currently for people aged 16+ only & must be living in an area within a Greater Manchester postcode (the sessions are expected to take place around Wigan)

Anyone who wants to express their interest in joining one of the workshops sessions are invited to email [email protected] - they will then recieve additional information on when these sessions will take place, as well as what topic each workshop session will cover.