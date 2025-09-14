Northern Snow – bringing the ultimate snowsport show to the north

Following the success of its launch year, Northern Snow returns on October 4-5, at The Snow Centre, Manchester (formerly Chill Factore), for a second year of snowsports action - free to attend, and now featuring more brands, more coaching, and more experiences than ever before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will run from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, October 4, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, October 5.

Whether you're a beginner looking to take your first lesson or a seasoned skier or rider preparing for your next trip, Northern Snow offers a rare opportunity to connect directly with the snowsports industry on real snow. From testing to buying from over 50 top snowsport brands, coaching to careers, this is the North’s ultimate pre-season snowsports event!

What to Expect at Northern Snow 2025:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burton Snowboards showcasing their latest gear - with visitors invited to try out the newest equipment.

Coaching sessions and inspirational talks from Olympians Dave Ryding, Jamie Nicholls, and other professional athletes.

Skills clinics with top UK coaches for skiers and snowboarders

More brands than ever before, including Burton, Salomon, Oakley, Head, Bollé, K2, Line, Snow+Rock and many more.

Try and buy the latest gear on real snow, with exclusive show offers

Retail deals across Alpine Street, the Mezzanine, and beyond.

Holiday inspiration from Neilson Holidays, Crystal Ski Holidays, and other travel providers.

Discounted lift passes and lessons.

Après atmosphere with food, drink, and live music in The Lodge

This event presents a unique opportunity for Snowsports brands to engage with an extremely active and engaged audience, increasing brand awareness and showcasing products and services to passionate winter sports enthusiasts. Whether through face-to-face interactions or digital engagement via social, earned, and paid media channels, Northern Snow offers the perfect platform to connect with the target market.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring Northern Snow back to the North of England,” said Ian Brown, Managing Director of Snowcentres Limited. “Last year’s success was incredible, and we’re even more excited to see it grow. We’ve already got more brands on board this year, which shows the strong momentum behind the event. Northern Snow is truly a unique event - offering an experience on real snow, which sets it apart from other snowsport shows. We’ve received fantastic support from our industry partners, and this year, we’re confident it will solidify its place as a must-attend event in the snowsports calendar.”

John Robinson, Head of Marketing for Snowcentres Limited, added: “Snowsports are incredibly popular in the North of the UK, and we’re excited to provide this opportunity for our community to come together. With only one snow show in London this year, we wanted to make sure the North didn’t miss out. Northern Snow is all about creating something new - a unique space for enthusiasts and brands to connect. While it may not be the biggest show, we believe it will be the best: a fresh, exciting, and special experience for everyone involved.”

For more information and updates on Northern Snow, visit NorthernSnowShow.com or follow @NorthernSnowShow on Instagram or Facebook.