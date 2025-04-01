Northern Soul Night set to be unforgettable fundraising event for Wigan and Leigh charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a remarkable display of community unity, Team Wigan and Leigh are gearing up for another exciting year of fundraising efforts, aiming to raise an incredible £150,000 for local charities across the borough. With 14 exciting events planned throughout the year, the team is offering plenty of ways for everyone to get involved, have fun, and make a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.

One of the standout events on the calendar is the highly anticipated Northern Soul Night, set to take place at The Edge on Saturday, 10th May at 7:00 PM. This unforgettable evening of music and nostalgia will benefit the Wigan and Leigh Hospice, supporting families in need of care.

Guests will have the chance to relive the golden era of Wigan Casino as legendary Northern Soul DJs Joan Livesey and Phil Threlfall spin classic tracks, taking attendees on a journey back to the heart of the soul scene. Known for their electrifying sets that capture the essence of the Wigan Casino era, Joan and Phil will bring the energy and spirit of Northern Soul to life, making it a night you won’t want to miss.

The evening will also feature a thrilling raffle, offering up some truly spectacular prizes for lucky winners, including:

Norther Soul Night Poster

Two tickets to the Culcheth Soul Night – a must-attend event for any soul music fan.

Two tickets to the sold-out Mr & Ms 50th Anniversary celebration in Stubshaw Cross – a night of soul music history.

Two VIP all-weekend passes to the Blackpool International Soul Festival (13th-15th June) at the iconic Winter Gardens – the ultimate VIP experience for soul lovers.

All proceeds from the evening will be donated directly to the Wigan and Leigh Hospice, a vital resource providing compassionate care and support to families across the region. This event is a cornerstone in the team’s year-long fundraising efforts, helping them reach their ambitious £150,000 target for local charities.

Whether you're a longtime fan of Northern Soul or simply looking to enjoy an incredible night out, the Northern Soul Night at The Edge promises to be an evening full of energy, fun, and charitable giving. Get ready to hit the dance floor, relive the golden days of Northern Soul, and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Tickets are limited, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable night! Secure your tickets today and join us for an evening of music, charity, and community spirit.