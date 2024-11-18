Northwich care home set to welcome community members for Christmas party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

HC-One’s Acorn Meadow Care Home, in Lostock Gralam, Northwich, Cheshire, is set to hold its annual Christmas Party for residents, their families and those in the local community who are looking to get in the festive mood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Christmas Party celebrations, on Tuesday, December 3, from 11am to 3pm, will involve a local primary school’s choir singing Christmas carols and a visit from reindeers.

There will also be a buffet lunch, including mince pies, hot chocolate, baileys and mulled wine, and a tombola. Acorn Meadow will welcome local entertainer, Rebecca Done, in the afternoon, to bring festive entertainment to the home as part of a singalong and dance event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorna Bennett, Home Manager at HC-One’s Acorn Meadow Care Home, said:

Santa at Acorn Meadow's Christmas Party 2023

“We are excited to be opening our doors to the local community to welcome them into Acorn Meadow Care Home to join in our Christmas Party celebrations with our residents and their families. Everyone is invited to join in the fun.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for us all to engage and connect with our local community and provide festive cheer. We are looking forward to greeting everyone here at Acorn Meadow for our Christmas Party event.”

Acorn Meadow is a residential dementia care home.