Northwich care home set to welcome community members for Christmas party
The Christmas Party celebrations, on Tuesday, December 3, from 11am to 3pm, will involve a local primary school’s choir singing Christmas carols and a visit from reindeers.
There will also be a buffet lunch, including mince pies, hot chocolate, baileys and mulled wine, and a tombola. Acorn Meadow will welcome local entertainer, Rebecca Done, in the afternoon, to bring festive entertainment to the home as part of a singalong and dance event.
Lorna Bennett, Home Manager at HC-One’s Acorn Meadow Care Home, said:
“We are excited to be opening our doors to the local community to welcome them into Acorn Meadow Care Home to join in our Christmas Party celebrations with our residents and their families. Everyone is invited to join in the fun.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for us all to engage and connect with our local community and provide festive cheer. We are looking forward to greeting everyone here at Acorn Meadow for our Christmas Party event.”
Acorn Meadow is a residential dementia care home.