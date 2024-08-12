NYJO Latin Collective open Parbold Music’s 2024/25 season at Parbold Village Hall, Parbold, Lancashi

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NYJO Latin Collective open Parbold Music’s 2024/25 season atParbold Village Hall, Parbold, LancashireSaturday 14th September 2024, 7.45pm“... breadth, maturity and technical excellence” - The Financial TimesMusic lovers are in for an electrifying start to Parbold Music’s new music season in Parbold, Lancashire when the NYJO Latin Collective perform their roof-raising programme on Saturday 14th September, 7.45pm.

The NYJO Latin Collective are nine jazz musicians aged 18-25 and are led from the piano by the talented young pianist Pablo Barrios. Together they deliver a mesmerising fusion of Latin jazz and rhythms. They are known for their dynamic and engaging musical performances of salsa sounds and Afro-Cuban jazz, recently dazzling audiences at Alfie’s in Soho and Ronnie Scott’s world-famous jazz club.

Also known as the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, NYJO is dedicated to making jazz and creative music-making more accessible to early-career musicians, young people, and audiences across the UK. The musicians aim to blend the old with the new, and perform unique concerts for lifelong and new jazz fans. Their Emerging Professionals programme provides professional development and creative opportunities to young musicians (aged 18-25) starting their careers in music.

This season marks Douglas Music’s 50th year of presenting live music in the Auditorium of Parbold Village Hall in Lancashire. A full list of all ten concerts follows, and this year features another first-class line-up of musicians. The Hall’s Steinway D grand piano is a major draw for international pianists, and this year four of the world’s greatest piano players will travel to play it in Parbold. Audiences can look forward to Rachmaninoff played by Anna Tsybuleva, Liszt with Alim Beisembayev, Beethoven performed by Paul Lewis and Chopin with the ‘colossus’ of the keyboard, Sir Stephen Hough.

NYJO Latin Collective

There is a strong focus on ensembles this year. As well as the NYJO Latin Collective, the season showcases world music with Kosmos Ensemble, and festive melodies with the Intrada Brass Ensemble in December. ‘Pocket orchestra’ - the Meliora Collective - makes a welcome return, the distinguished Brodsky Quartet performs string quartets, and the ever-popular Craig Ogden closes the season with his Aquarelle Guitar Quartet.

Parbold Douglas Music is a charity run on a not-for-profit basis, by a team of volunteers drawn from the local community. Founded in 1973, their live performances are unique in the North West for the opportunity for audiences to get thrillingly close to world-class musicians, in what Lancashire Life hailed as ‘the Rolls-Royce of village halls’.

This season is generously sponsored by the Evans Family Foundation in recognition of Maria B Evans Estate Agents Ltd and the good works that Parbold Douglas Music does in the community.

Tickets are £25 and just £5 for young people and students (a price which has remained constant for over 15 years). Free car parking is also available. Tickets can be booked by visiting the website www.parbolddouglasmusic.org, emailing [email protected] or phoning 01257 498452.

Parbold Douglas Music 2024/25 Season

Autumn 2024

Saturday 14th September 2024

NYJO Latin Collective

“... breadth, maturity and technical excellence” - The Financial Times

Saturday 12th October 2024

Anna Tsybuleva, piano

“... superb pianism and intelligent musicianship” - Gramophone Magazine

Saturday 2nd November 2024

Kosmos Ensemble

“Revelatory ... brilliantly done with style” - The Telegraph

Saturday 30th November 2024

Sir Stephen Hough, piano

“ … a keyboard colossus … simply breathtaking” - The Guardian

Saturday 7th December 2024

Christmas with Intrada Brass Ensemble

An evening of festive brass music with the Lancashire-based Intrada Brass Ensemble

Spring 2025

Saturday 15th February 2025Meliora CollectiveDynamic and versatile ‘pocket orchestra’ of nine spirited young musicians

Saturday 15th March 2025

Paul Lewis, piano

One of the greatest pianists of all time performs Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms

Saturday 12th April 2025

Alim Beisembayev, piano

“This is a pianist with a real future, no doubt.” - The Guardian

Saturday 31st May 2025

Brodsky Quartet

“… playing with a spirit so transformational you felt they were actually improving the world.” The Strad

Saturday 14th June 2025

The Aquarelle Guitar Quartet

“... not merely one of the world’s leading guitar ensembles but, for sheer imagination and musicality, equal to the finest string quartet going.” Gramophone Magazine

All tickets unreserved:

£25.00; £5.00 [YP/ student]

www.parbolddouglasmusic.org