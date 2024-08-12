NYJO Latin Collective open Parbold Music’s 2024/25 season at Parbold Village Hall, Parbold, Lancashi
The NYJO Latin Collective are nine jazz musicians aged 18-25 and are led from the piano by the talented young pianist Pablo Barrios. Together they deliver a mesmerising fusion of Latin jazz and rhythms. They are known for their dynamic and engaging musical performances of salsa sounds and Afro-Cuban jazz, recently dazzling audiences at Alfie’s in Soho and Ronnie Scott’s world-famous jazz club.
Also known as the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, NYJO is dedicated to making jazz and creative music-making more accessible to early-career musicians, young people, and audiences across the UK. The musicians aim to blend the old with the new, and perform unique concerts for lifelong and new jazz fans. Their Emerging Professionals programme provides professional development and creative opportunities to young musicians (aged 18-25) starting their careers in music.
This season marks Douglas Music’s 50th year of presenting live music in the Auditorium of Parbold Village Hall in Lancashire. A full list of all ten concerts follows, and this year features another first-class line-up of musicians. The Hall’s Steinway D grand piano is a major draw for international pianists, and this year four of the world’s greatest piano players will travel to play it in Parbold. Audiences can look forward to Rachmaninoff played by Anna Tsybuleva, Liszt with Alim Beisembayev, Beethoven performed by Paul Lewis and Chopin with the ‘colossus’ of the keyboard, Sir Stephen Hough.
There is a strong focus on ensembles this year. As well as the NYJO Latin Collective, the season showcases world music with Kosmos Ensemble, and festive melodies with the Intrada Brass Ensemble in December. ‘Pocket orchestra’ - the Meliora Collective - makes a welcome return, the distinguished Brodsky Quartet performs string quartets, and the ever-popular Craig Ogden closes the season with his Aquarelle Guitar Quartet.
Parbold Douglas Music is a charity run on a not-for-profit basis, by a team of volunteers drawn from the local community. Founded in 1973, their live performances are unique in the North West for the opportunity for audiences to get thrillingly close to world-class musicians, in what Lancashire Life hailed as ‘the Rolls-Royce of village halls’.
This season is generously sponsored by the Evans Family Foundation in recognition of Maria B Evans Estate Agents Ltd and the good works that Parbold Douglas Music does in the community.
Tickets are £25 and just £5 for young people and students (a price which has remained constant for over 15 years). Free car parking is also available. Tickets can be booked by visiting the website www.parbolddouglasmusic.org, emailing [email protected] or phoning 01257 498452.
For further information please contact [email protected]/Artist biographies, high resolution images and interviews available upon request.
Parbold Douglas Music 2024/25 Season
Autumn 2024
Saturday 14th September 2024
NYJO Latin Collective
“... breadth, maturity and technical excellence” - The Financial Times
Saturday 12th October 2024
Anna Tsybuleva, piano
“... superb pianism and intelligent musicianship” - Gramophone Magazine
Saturday 2nd November 2024
Kosmos Ensemble
“Revelatory ... brilliantly done with style” - The Telegraph
Saturday 30th November 2024
Sir Stephen Hough, piano
“ … a keyboard colossus … simply breathtaking” - The Guardian
Saturday 7th December 2024
Christmas with Intrada Brass Ensemble
An evening of festive brass music with the Lancashire-based Intrada Brass Ensemble
Spring 2025
Saturday 15th February 2025Meliora CollectiveDynamic and versatile ‘pocket orchestra’ of nine spirited young musicians
Saturday 15th March 2025
Paul Lewis, piano
One of the greatest pianists of all time performs Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms
Saturday 12th April 2025
Alim Beisembayev, piano
“This is a pianist with a real future, no doubt.” - The Guardian
Saturday 31st May 2025
Brodsky Quartet
“… playing with a spirit so transformational you felt they were actually improving the world.” The Strad
Saturday 14th June 2025
The Aquarelle Guitar Quartet
“... not merely one of the world’s leading guitar ensembles but, for sheer imagination and musicality, equal to the finest string quartet going.” Gramophone Magazine
All tickets unreserved:
£25.00; £5.00 [YP/ student]
www.parbolddouglasmusic.org
