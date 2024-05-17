Parent to be event organised in Wigan by nursery retailer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Explore Top Brands & Get Expert Advice
At the event, families are invited to browse hundreds of products from leading brands - everything from prams and car seats to nursery furniture and highchairs will be on display. A team of friendly experts will also be on hand to answer questions and offer impartial advice, free from sales pressure.
Exclusive Discounts & More!
The event will offer exclusive discounts across everything in-store, giving families an opportunity to make huge savings! Plus, every purchase will come with a free goody bag filled with treats. Feeling lucky? Take a chance and pop a balloon – you might just walk away with a fantastic prize!
David Winstanley, Director at Winstanleys Pramworld, commented: "We're thrilled to welcome families from Wigan and its surrounding areas to our exclusive Parent To Be Event! Picking out baby essentials can be overwhelming, so this event offers a chance to browse hundreds of products and get personalised advice from our nursery experts. We don't have sales targets to meet, so our focus is on providing unbiased guidance to ensure each parent finds exactly what their growing family needs."
About Winstanleys Pramworld
With over 60 years of experience, Winstanleys Pramworld is a family-run business dedicated to being a trusted partner in parenthood for families across the UK. The team prides themselves on their 5-star customer service and aims to make every customer feel comfortable and confident as they prepare for their new arrival.
Don't Miss Out!
Visit the Winstanleys Pramworld website or contact your local showroom in Wigan on 01942 214864] for more information.