Parent to be event organised in Wigan by nursery retailer

Calling all expectant parents in Wigan! Winstanleys Pramworld, the UK’s leading nursery retailer, is hosting a Parent To Be Event on the 31st of May at their state of the art 6,000 sq ft showroom spread over 2 floors in Pemberton, Wigan. This free event is a one-stop shop for growing families to prepare for their new arrival and grab some amazing discounts!

Explore Top Brands & Get Expert Advice

At the event, families are invited to browse hundreds of products from leading brands - everything from prams and car seats to nursery furniture and highchairs will be on display. A team of friendly experts will also be on hand to answer questions and offer impartial advice, free from sales pressure.

Exclusive Discounts & More!

Parent To Be Event

The event will offer exclusive discounts across everything in-store, giving families an opportunity to make huge savings! Plus, every purchase will come with a free goody bag filled with treats. Feeling lucky? Take a chance and pop a balloon – you might just walk away with a fantastic prize!

David Winstanley, Director at Winstanleys Pramworld, commented: "We're thrilled to welcome families from Wigan and its surrounding areas to our exclusive Parent To Be Event! Picking out baby essentials can be overwhelming, so this event offers a chance to browse hundreds of products and get personalised advice from our nursery experts. We don't have sales targets to meet, so our focus is on providing unbiased guidance to ensure each parent finds exactly what their growing family needs."

About Winstanleys Pramworld

With over 60 years of experience, Winstanleys Pramworld is a family-run business dedicated to being a trusted partner in parenthood for families across the UK. The team prides themselves on their 5-star customer service and aims to make every customer feel comfortable and confident as they prepare for their new arrival.

Don't Miss Out!