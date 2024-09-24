Pianist Anna Tsybuleva performs at music venue near Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Passionate, exquisite, hypnotic’ - BBC Music Magazine Anna Tsybuleva shot to fame after being crowned First Prize Winner of the 2015 Leeds International Piano Competition, and on Saturday 12 October, 7.45pm she will be appearing at the Auditorium of Parbold Village Hall.

Anna will be performing a recital of Preludes by Rachmaninoff and Debussy, revealing the contrasts in their much-loved, and also less familiar pieces of piano music. Anna has performed in many of the world’s greatest concert halls, and her uniquely intimate style is perfect for the surroundings of Parbold’s Hall, dubbed ‘The Rolls-Royce of village halls’ (Lancashire Life).

She will perform her evening of Preludes on the Hall’s famous Steinway D grand piano, a major attraction for performers and audiences, who travel from across the country to hear musicians from around the world. Anna grew up in a small village in the Caucasus mountains, where nature and the beauty of her surroundings proved a constant source of inspiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is renowned for her captivating ability to draw audiences into a private sphere of music-making, perfectly suited to Parbold’s intimate Auditorium.

Anna Tsybuleva, Winner of the 2015 Leeds International Piano Competition and international star

Her full programme on Saturday 12th October will be:

Rachmaninov: Preludes, Op.23

Debussy: Preludes (selection)

Voiles Les sons et les parfums tournent dans l'air du soir Les collines d'Anacapri Ce qu'a vu le vent d'ouest La sérénade interrompue La danse de Puck Minstrels La puerta del Vino Les fées sont d'exquises danseuses Bruyères La cathédrale engloutie Feux d'artifice

This season marks Douglas Music’s 50th year of presenting live music in the Auditorium of Parbold Village Hall in Lancashire. A full list of all ten concerts follows, and this year features another first-class line-up of musicians. The Hall’s Steinway D grand piano is a major draw for international pianists, and this year four of the world’s greatest piano players will travel to play it in Parbold. Alongside Anna Tsybuleva’s evening of Preludes, audiences can look forward to Liszt with Alim Beisembayev, Beethoven performed by Paul Lewis and Chopin with the ‘colossus’ of the keyboard, Sir Stephen Hough.

There is a strong focus on ensembles this year. As well as the NYJO Latin Collective, the season showcases world music with Kosmos Ensemble, and festive melodies with the Intrada Brass Ensemble in December. ‘Pocket orchestra’ - the Meliora Collective - makes a welcome return, the distinguished Brodsky Quartet performs string quartets, and the ever-popular Craig Ogden closes the season with his Aquarelle Guitar Quartet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parbold Douglas Music is a charity run on a not-for-profit basis, by a team of volunteers drawn from the local community. Founded in 1973, their live performances are unique in the North West for the opportunity for audiences to get thrillingly close to world-class musicians.

This season is generously sponsored by the Evans Family Foundation in recognition of Maria B Evans Estate Agents Ltd and the good works that Parbold Douglas Music does in the community.

Tickets are £25 and just £5 for young people and students (a price which has remained constant for over 15 years). Free car parking is also available. Tickets can be booked by visiting the website www.parbolddouglasmusic.org, emailing [email protected] or phoning 07768799821.