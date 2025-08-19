Proms in the Park is back for another year in Wigan borough

By Natasha Richardson
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2025, 12:24 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 12:56 BST
Wigan & Leigh Proms are back for another year, playing two nights to end the summer in style. Tyldesley Brass Band is to take over Mesnes Park this Saturday 30th August, and Pennington Hall Park in Leigh on Saturday 6th September.

The events are described as two evenings of fun and fanfare, beginning at around 6pm and ending at 10pm with a Smart Pyro fireworks display.

Most Popular

Tyldesley Brass Band dates back to 1874, making it one of the oldest brass bands in the country. They played at Wigan Proms last year and have been invited back again for another memorable night in the park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guests are encouraged to bring picnic chairs and blankets, as well as food and your own alcohol. The event is also hosting a VIP experience, offering tables and chairs in a pre-pitched gazebo complete with a luxury afternoon tea.

User (UGC) Submittedplaceholder image
User (UGC) Submitted

Booking is required for both events as the tickets sell out quickly. Adult tickets are on sale for £12.50, with a children’s ticket priced at £9.50. Babies and toddlers up to four go free. Through booking online, there are also options to add on drinks such as prosecco, wine and bottled beer.

Related topics:WiganLeighbabies
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice