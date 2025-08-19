Proms in the Park is back for another year in Wigan borough

Wigan & Leigh Proms are back for another year, playing two nights to end the summer in style. Tyldesley Brass Band is to take over Mesnes Park this Saturday 30th August, and Pennington Hall Park in Leigh on Saturday 6th September.

The events are described as two evenings of fun and fanfare, beginning at around 6pm and ending at 10pm with a Smart Pyro fireworks display.

Tyldesley Brass Band dates back to 1874, making it one of the oldest brass bands in the country. They played at Wigan Proms last year and have been invited back again for another memorable night in the park.

Guests are encouraged to bring picnic chairs and blankets, as well as food and your own alcohol. The event is also hosting a VIP experience, offering tables and chairs in a pre-pitched gazebo complete with a luxury afternoon tea.

Booking is required for both events as the tickets sell out quickly. Adult tickets are on sale for £12.50, with a children’s ticket priced at £9.50. Babies and toddlers up to four go free. Through booking online, there are also options to add on drinks such as prosecco, wine and bottled beer.