Queen tribute charity night

By corrina connor
Contributor
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 11:56 BST
Event posterplaceholder image
Event poster
Get ready to be entertained by Queenology - a tribute to the acclaimed band! Join Orrell Musical and dramatic society (OMADS) as they raise funds for their society and Alzheimer’s UK on Friday, 11 July at St Jude’s Social Club.

OMADS is a local amateur dramatics group and has been running for nearly 60 years, putting on several performances a year. They currently have over 30 members of all ages from 18 to 80 and pride themselves on being an inclusive and friendly society.

There are many costs associated with amateur performances and fundraising is vital in helping the group continue to bring theatre and music to our community.

So grab your tickets now for a night of music, dancing and hotpot! ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/wigan/st-judes-social-club/queenology-a-tribute/2025-07-11/19:30/t-dvnklvr

Date for your diary

Their next production is going to feature a big green ogre… Shrek! Which they’ll be performing this October at Winstanley college.

Tickets for Shrek are available now at: ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/wigan/winstanley-college/shrek-the-musical-orrell-musical-dramatic-society/e-jqqoaa

