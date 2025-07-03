Queen tribute charity night
OMADS is a local amateur dramatics group and has been running for nearly 60 years, putting on several performances a year. They currently have over 30 members of all ages from 18 to 80 and pride themselves on being an inclusive and friendly society.
There are many costs associated with amateur performances and fundraising is vital in helping the group continue to bring theatre and music to our community.
So grab your tickets now for a night of music, dancing and hotpot! ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/wigan/st-judes-social-club/queenology-a-tribute/2025-07-11/19:30/t-dvnklvr
Date for your diary
Their next production is going to feature a big green ogre… Shrek! Which they’ll be performing this October at Winstanley college.
Tickets for Shrek are available now at: ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/wigan/winstanley-college/shrek-the-musical-orrell-musical-dramatic-society/e-jqqoaa