Santa’s tea party to raise funds for appeal to help struggling families at Christmas

The Salvation Army in Ashton-in-Makerfield will be holding a tea party with Santa for the local community, helping families make the most of the festive season.

Welcoming families throughout the Wigan community, The Salvation Army located on Chapel Street, will deck its church hall to provide festive joy and a visit from Santa on Saturday, December 7, from 11am to 1pm.

Ashton Salvation Army leader Elaine Rogers said: “Christmas is a time for communities to rejoice and come together and for joy to light up the faces of children. We wanted to do just that and couldn’t think of a better way than joining together to enjoy festive food and a special visit from Santa!"

While the festive tea party will bring joy to children within the local community, it will also support families who struggle to make ends meet and who would otherwise be unable to afford a gift for their children.

Proceeds will go towards The Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal across Wigan, which supports families that cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay bills.

Elaine added: “While people are enjoying Christmas festivities and creating new family traditions, the stark reality is that many people who live among us are struggling, with some sadly unable to bring festive joy to their households this Christmas.

“We want to recognise the families who need that extra bit of support, and we want to do all we can to ensure they have a Christmas to remember.

"Our Santa’s tea party ticket sales will go towards our Christmas Present Appeal, meaning we can make sure that no child is forgotten about this festive season.”

Tickets are £5 for adults and £7.50 for children.

Scones, mince pies and hot refreshments will be provided, and all children will receive a Christmas present.

Tickets are available from the church and community centre or by ringing 07749 300811.