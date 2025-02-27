Saturday Night at The Crown by Walter Greenwood comes to Wigan this March

It’s Mrs Hardy’s Funeral party at ‘The Crown’ and there’s trouble amongst the relatives about the lack of a will. Ada Thorpe, forty years her neighbour, has not been invited and she isn’t very pleased. As the evening progresses the husbands retire to the Snug to have a quiet drink – or so they think. Births, Deaths and Marriages, all life is portrayed in this Northern Comedy.
Don’t miss this very entertaining play. It will transport you back to the 50s. If you weren’t around then, it’s a living, breathing comical look at an authentic pub filled with fascinating characters.
Book at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk
