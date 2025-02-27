Saturday Night at The Crown by Walter Greenwood comes to Wigan this March

Maureen Schofield directs this popular down to earth comedy set in a northern pub

It’s Mrs Hardy’s Funeral party at ‘The Crown’ and there’s trouble amongst the relatives about the lack of a will. Ada Thorpe, forty years her neighbour, has not been invited and she isn’t very pleased. As the evening progresses the husbands retire to the Snug to have a quiet drink – or so they think. Births, Deaths and Marriages, all life is portrayed in this Northern Comedy.

Don’t miss this very entertaining play. It will transport you back to the 50s. If you weren’t around then, it’s a living, breathing comical look at an authentic pub filled with fascinating characters.

Book at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk

A fun night at the pub

1. Contributed

A fun night at the pub Photo: Submitted

Can he get a word in?

2. Contributed

Can he get a word in? Photo: Submitted

What's yours sir

3. Contributed

What's yours sir Photo: Submitted

A fishy tale

4. Contributed

A fishy tale Photo: Submitted

