Save the date: Barmy Bingo comes to town!

Barmy Bingo

Milltown Sound Chorus is fundraising to get them to America to compete in an international singing contest, where they will represent their community in Wigan (and the UK). Their next event is a Barmy Bingo night on Saturday 17th May at Golborne Sports & Social Club.

You can expect music, bingo games, funny prizes (and some cash prizes too!), all in a total party atmosphere. It promises to be a fantastic night!

Tickets are on sale now at just £12 for 4 games of bingo, or rally your friends to book a table of 10 people for £100.

Tickets are likely to sell out fast! Get yours now at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/milltown-sound-chorus

You can also search for Milltown Sound Chorus on Facebook for more information about their journey.