Back for the 41st time and still getting better every year.

Shevington Garden Club Show is once again set to be a spectacular event. With many local exhibitors and enthusiasts from further afield. Apart from the obvious classes that may be found at horticultural shows like fruit vegetables and flowers there is something for everyone to have a go at. There are domestic classes including cakes, jams and scones etc.

There are arts and crafts classes, photography and a section just for children to enter. if you have never entered a show like this before, or are nervous about having a go there are two sections for local people or members of Shevington Garden Club. Plus there will be advice on offer from the more experienced exhibitors.

This years show will be on Saturday 2nd August at Shevington Methodist Church, Gathurst Lane Shevington, WN6 8HA. The show opens to the public at 1.00pm but there will be refreshments available form 11.00am and there will be a number of stalls outside the hall to have a look at prior to the show opening.

The organisers are expecting another bumper year of exhibits as so far this year there has been some good growing weather and some of our regular exhibitors are telling us that their produce is looking good.

One of the highlights of this years show is a competition for the best garden related project created by a primary school. Golden Days Garden Centre, Appley Bridge are sponsoring this competition and the winning school will win £500.00. Christine Evans of Golden Days is all ways super supportive of children learning how things grow. The projects are being judged before the schools break up for summer and the prize will be awarded at the show. Our judges say they are very impressed with what they have seen so far and it will be difficult to decide on the winner.

For anyone interested in exhibiting at the show schedules will be available in Shevington Library and various outlets around the district or email Andrew Moakes at [email protected] for more information.