Sign up for Bents' Charity Fun Run and help raise money

Get ready for a fantastic day out at the Bents Fun 5K on Sunday 3rd August when fun, fitness, and fundraising will come together in support of Warrington Youth Zone and the young people who benefit from this incredible facility.

Whether walking, running, dancing or simply exercising the dog, the 5k route through the beautiful Windy Bank Woods is perfect for people of all ages. Participants can pre-register online at bents.co.uk or join on the day with a £5 donation for a single ticket or £10 donation for a family ticket.

The Fun 5K event is all about good vibes, big smiles, and making memories with lots of fun planned for the occasion including face painting, football games and a tombola as well as a guest appearance from Warrington Wolves’ Wolfie Mascot and the opportunity to meet Leigh Leopard’s Jack Hughes.

Starting at 11.00am (11.00am registration, 11.30am race start) from outside The Pet Place, participants will make their way through Windy Bank Woods before returning to Bents where rewards and medals await. The route will be fully signposted and is suitable for all ages and abilities and dogs are welcome too!

Every step taken will help support the incredible experiences provided by the Warrington Youth Zone; a vibrant, purpose-built centre dedicated to inspiring young people. With activities ranging from sports and music to cooking and enterprise, the Youth Zone helps young people aged 7–19 (and up to 25 for those with additional needs) build skills, confidence, and friendships in a safe and supportive environment.

Says Matthew Bent, Managing Director at Bents Garden & Home: “This is going to be a great event so it’s time to grab your trainers, round up your crew, and come make a difference - every step taken will help build a brighter future for Warrington’s youth. Let’s move, laugh, and do some good together!”