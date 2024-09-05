Sponsored walk to be held in support of local boy with cerebral palsy

The parents of Patrick Jennings are raising money to “improve his quality of life”.

A sponsored walk is being held to raise vital funds to treat a Wigan toddler’s cerebral palsy.

Patrick Jennings, aged 19 months, was diagnosed with the condition following complications at birth, affecting his vision, eating and growth.

In May, the toddler went to Thailand with his parents Nan and Ed for a series of treatments intended to improve his quality of life. Now, the money raised from the sponsored walk will contribute to a further round of treatments in Thailand, which Ed says, “have helped Patrick to make a lot of progress.”

Patrick Jennings.

“After the treatments, his reflux stopped, he put weight on, his awareness increased, and his head control improved. He also has more energy, which has opened more avenues in what he can do.”

The treatment package in Thailand offers everything from an oxygen chamber to improve motor functions, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to stimulate nerve cells, acupuncture, hydrotherapy and physiotherapy.

At home, Patrick receives physiotherapy daily, but Ed and Nan say the additional treatments in Thailand “bridge the gaps” that overall, improve Patrick’s wellbeing and lifestyle.

“He is a very cheeky, smiley little boy,” says Ed, “who just wants to be sociable, go out, and play with kids his own age. He can’t do what he wants, and we just want to do the best for him that we can.”

Patrick receiving his treatment in Thailand.

The walk will take place on September 28th at 1pm in Wrightington, beginning and ending at Thirsty & Co café. The café will provide refreshments for all participants during and after the walk.

Walk organiser, and co-owner of the Thirsty & Co café, Darren Maloney, said, “Ed and Patrick regularly come into the café, as Patrick’s physiotherapy appointments are close by. Myself and my daughter, who also runs the café, thought it would be a great idea to give back to them, and show support from the local community to their cause.”

“After the walk, there will be a marquee, and a live performance from local singer Richard Hart. We are hoping to raise as much as possible for Patrick.”

To sign up for the walk, you can contact the Thirsty & Co café via their Facebook page to get a sponsor form. T-shirts for the walk are also available for £10.00 and can be requested on Facebook.

Donations can also be made to Patrick’s GoFundMe, found here: https://gofund.me/8e95c5f4