Standish care home supports International Cat Day

Langtree Care Home will be hosting a pop-up cat café in support of local charity Avid’s Angels Cat Rescue, welcoming the community to connect, cuddle, and potentially adopt on International Cat Day.

The Standish-based home, run by the Millennium Care Group, will be opening its doors to the community on August 8th from 1:30pm, inviting all who would like to attend.

The home specialises in advanced nursing and dementia care and is part of the Standish Care Village. The Village comprises three homes catering for different needs, which deliver unrivalled continuity in the North West.

The Cat Café will be the first community event at the home since its opening in June this year, creating multiple benefits for the home’s residents who have now settled into life at Langtree.

For those with dementia, community integration can provide an improved sense of belonging, reduce feelings of isolation, increase cognitive stimulation, improve mobility, confidence and change social attitudes around dementia and the care sector.

Coinciding with International Cat Day, the event will support Avid’s Angels Cat Rescue, a Bolton-based charity which helps cats across the North West. The home will be fundraising for the organisation, while the day will be part of a wider adoption drive for cats looking for a home.

Sabrina Myers, Lifestyle & Enrichment Coordinator at Langtree Care Home, said:

“We’re excited to be opening the doors of our home to the community for the first time, and we’re delighted to be helping a good cause at the same time.

“Langtree’s Cat Café will bring so many positives, for our residents, the home, the community and of course our feline friends at Avid’s Angels!”

Jenny Rimmer, Co-founder & Trustee at Avid’s Angels Cat Rescue, said:

“We’re thrilled to be part of the cat café event at Langtree Care Home. At Avid’s Angels Cat Rescue, we believe that the healing power of cats goes both ways - bringing comfort and joy to people while also helping our rescue cats build confidence and trust in new environments.

“This event is a lovely opportunity to share the stories of our cats, raise awareness about the work we do, and connect with the local community.

“Supporting rescues like ours is vital - every act of kindness, donation, or adoption helps us continue saving lives and giving cats the second chances they deserve.”

To learn more about Langtree Care Home and the wider Standish Care Village, visit www.millennium-care.co.uk.