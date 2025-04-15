Structures Group will sponsor the event

Following the success of a 2024 Wigan borough event to raise money for autism charity ABUK, which saw the cast of Hollyoaks compete in a football match against a team of former professional footballers, organiser Dave Sargent’s planning is well under way for the 2025 event.

Dave said: “We’re keeping the momentum going after last year’s event which raised over £12,000 for the charity, and planning an evening of rugby that’s not to be missed!

“On Wednesday August 27, Leigh Miners Rangers will be hosting a match that will see legends of the Leigh Centurions take on a team of Super League All Stars.

"For this year’s event, we’re teaming up with the Life For A Kid, to make the evening extra-special.”

Dave Sargent and his son Oliver

Players confirmed for the Leigh Legends team include Mickey Higham, Jamie Ellis, Martyn Ridyard and Gregg McNally. They will face Adrian Morley, Ryan Atkins, Sean O’Loughlin, Wayne Godwin plus many more.

Dave discovered ABUK following son Oliver’s diagnosis of non-verbal autism 18 months ago, and his family have found its support invaluable.

It hosts a playgroup and parent support group for families with children who have autism and additional needs, run by Cordelia Singh, mother of ex-Warriors youngster and current Leigh Leopards winger Umyla Hanley.

He said: “Cordelia and her team are so supportive and have created a safe, environment where children can be themselves, and that means the world to the families they support.

"It can feel quite isolating at times having a child with autism, and there have been times when I’ve felt judged by other parents who might not be aware of the needs of children with SEN.

"We’re hoping to raise not only money, but also awareness of autism and to educate people about the challenges families living with autism face.

"I’ve called in favours from my contacts in the sporting world, and we have lots of big names already signed up, with former Leigh player and coach, and current Salford coach, Paul Rowley coaching the Leigh Centurions All-Stars team.

"Confirmed coach for the Super League All-Stars team is former Warrington, England and Great Britain coach, Tony Smith. Refereeing the game will be Super League referee, Aaron Moore.

"We’ve been blown away by the number of local businesses who have come forward to pledge their support.

"I’s been really humbling that there are so many people who want to help. It’s fantastic to have Structures Group on board as main sponsors. I know that they are passionate about supporting causes close to their hearts and do lots in the local community.”

And Structures Group has been announced as main sponsor.

Director Lloyd Jolley said: “We’re thrilled to support such a worthwhile cause.

"When we heard that Dave was looking for a main sponsor, we knew we had to get involved.

"This charity rugby match is not just exciting event for our community, but also a chance to make a lasting impact. Autism awareness is something that resonates with many of our employees and clients, and we are honoured to be able to contribute to the cause in this way.

"As a family business based in Leigh, we always look to support local events where we can, especially when they are organised by someone as passionate as Dave.

"We wish him lots of luck in his fund-raising.”

The gates will open at 5pm for pre-match entertainment, with MC Finchy comparing the evening. Tickets are available here: http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/rugbyforautism