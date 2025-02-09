The Best of Buskers Help Wigan Little Theatre Raise the Roof
The MC will be Stand-up, actor and singer, Chris Boyle who’ll ’ll be joined by singers and musicians, some of whom also work professionally, many appearing in award winning productions.
They include Caroline McCann, Rick and Sandy Kershaw, Fiona Stewart, Jess Sinclair, Chris Boyle, Katie Davis, Tony DonBavand, Mark Lloyd and Helen Ayres.
The programme includes lots of comedy, music from the West End, probably a few 60s numbers, in fact, something for everyone.
You can book a table by ringing 01942 246425 or just pop in to support them.
Donations will go to Wigan Little Theatre’s Raise the Roof Campaign and the proceeds will help to ensure live theatre continues in Wigan for many years,
Thanks to everyone involved and good luck!