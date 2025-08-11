The Edge Hosts World Premier Music Event

What a show! In 1973, world famous Pink Floyd had created probably the best sound system in the world, including the innovative ‘surround sound’ quad system. Now, fifty-two years later, and thanks to loving restoration by Chris Hewitt of CH Vintage Audio, on the 13th September, the Edge in Wigan will be hosting a recreation of this iconic sound system. It will include a performance of The Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were albums live and in full, plus other Pink Floyd favourites that should leave the audience Comfortably Numb!

Chris told us “This is the culmination of a life-long passion and determination to share the true, 1970’s sound of one of the best bands of all time. This may never happen again, so it really is part of the Pink Floyd story”. Andy Baker, from the renowned tribute band, Darkside, said “When I first met Chris, his passion for Pink Floyd was obvious and attention to detail unmatched. It has been fantastic to work with him and his team to bring this project alive. I just wish I could be in the audience during the show!”

The outstanding Cariss Auburn will be contributing her special magic again, that has captivated audiences everywhere Darkside performs. They will be joined on stage by the highly talented Ana Lemos, as part of this exclusive celebration.

To commemorate the event, audiences will be provided with a free programme and access to exclusive live performance videos by Darkside.