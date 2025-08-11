The Edge Hosts World Premier Music Event
Chris told us “This is the culmination of a life-long passion and determination to share the true, 1970’s sound of one of the best bands of all time. This may never happen again, so it really is part of the Pink Floyd story”. Andy Baker, from the renowned tribute band, Darkside, said “When I first met Chris, his passion for Pink Floyd was obvious and attention to detail unmatched. It has been fantastic to work with him and his team to bring this project alive. I just wish I could be in the audience during the show!”
The outstanding Cariss Auburn will be contributing her special magic again, that has captivated audiences everywhere Darkside performs. They will be joined on stage by the highly talented Ana Lemos, as part of this exclusive celebration.
To commemorate the event, audiences will be provided with a free programme and access to exclusive live performance videos by Darkside.
More information: https://www.darksidefloydshow.com