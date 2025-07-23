The festival you won't want to miss this summer

MOVE Festival is a community wide event designed to bring people together, celebrate local services, and offer practical support to those who need it most.

The heart behind MOVE Festival is to mobilise our local community and church to engage with the people of Wigan with compassion, care, and connection. Way Church is partnering with Way Foundation and Convoy of Hope to host a fun day, packed with free activities and support for all local residents at The Edge on Southgate.

With many often looking for activities and fun days for the kids during the Summer holidays, it can be an overwhelming time for parents, guardians and grandparents. In partnership with humanitarian international charity Convoy of Hope, Way Foundation is delighted to host MOVE Festival: a free festival hosted at The Edge on Saturday 9th August from 11am-3pm.

A perfect family day out; everyone is welcome. If you come along, you can expect:

Inflatables and fun

-Free inflatables and games

-Free face painting

-Free lunch and refreshments

-Live music

-500 free bags of groceries from Community Grocery (situated on site at The Edge)

There is ample free parking and space for everyone to join in. No need to register, just turn up!