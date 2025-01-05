The Revlon Girl at Wigan Little Theatre 22nd Jan - 1st Feb

A play by Neil Docking - Directed by Veronica Teasdale

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

The play deals with the themes of grief, anger, jealousy, shared humour and friendship .It is poignant and funny as we witness how these women carry on with their lives when the worst thing imaginable has happened.

Director Veronica Teesdale, comments: ‘I am delighted to direct this excellent, award winning play which launches our 2025 season. I remember the day of the disaster vividly as an eleven year old schoolgirl and consider it a responsibility to tell the story of each of these women. I am working with five talented and experienced actors, who are rehearsing hard to recreate the story of that time which, being a human story ,contains much laughter as well as many tears. It promises to be a great theatrical experience, and I would urge you strongly to come and see for yourselves’.