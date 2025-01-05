The Revlon Girl at Wigan Little Theatre 22nd Jan - 1st Feb

By Anne Woolley
Contributor
Published 5th Jan 2025, 12:47 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 09:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A play by Neil Docking - Directed by Veronica Teasdale

Set eight months after the Aberfan Disaster in 1966 the play tells the real life stories of a group of bereaved mothers who meet every week above a local hotel to talk, cry and laugh without feeling guilty

Having decided that they 'have let themselves go' they secretly invite a representative from Revlon to come and give them some beauty hints and tips.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The play deals with the themes of grief, anger, jealousy, shared humour and friendship .It is poignant and funny as we witness how these women carry on with their lives when the worst thing imaginable has happened.

Director and Cast Veronica Teasdale, Erinna Delaney, Helen Gray, Tara Haywood, Ayesha Morris, Charlotte GrundyDirector and Cast Veronica Teasdale, Erinna Delaney, Helen Gray, Tara Haywood, Ayesha Morris, Charlotte Grundy
Director and Cast Veronica Teasdale, Erinna Delaney, Helen Gray, Tara Haywood, Ayesha Morris, Charlotte Grundy

Director Veronica Teesdale, comments: ‘I am delighted to direct this excellent, award winning play which launches our 2025 season. I remember the day of the disaster vividly as an eleven year old schoolgirl and consider it a responsibility to tell the story of each of these women. I am working with five talented and experienced actors, who are rehearsing hard to recreate the story of that time which, being a human story ,contains much laughter as well as many tears. It promises to be a great theatrical experience, and I would urge you strongly to come and see for yourselves’.

(Contains some strong language)

Book now at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice