The Revlon Girl at Wigan Little Theatre 22nd Jan - 1st Feb
Set eight months after the Aberfan Disaster in 1966 the play tells the real life stories of a group of bereaved mothers who meet every week above a local hotel to talk, cry and laugh without feeling guilty
Having decided that they 'have let themselves go' they secretly invite a representative from Revlon to come and give them some beauty hints and tips.
The play deals with the themes of grief, anger, jealousy, shared humour and friendship .It is poignant and funny as we witness how these women carry on with their lives when the worst thing imaginable has happened.
Director Veronica Teesdale, comments: ‘I am delighted to direct this excellent, award winning play which launches our 2025 season. I remember the day of the disaster vividly as an eleven year old schoolgirl and consider it a responsibility to tell the story of each of these women. I am working with five talented and experienced actors, who are rehearsing hard to recreate the story of that time which, being a human story ,contains much laughter as well as many tears. It promises to be a great theatrical experience, and I would urge you strongly to come and see for yourselves’.
(Contains some strong language)
