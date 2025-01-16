The Revlon Girl at Wigan Little Theatre 22nd Jan to 1st Feb

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Revlon Girl is an emotional work-out for audiences. It’s an intimate play with just five actors on stage, four of them grieving mothers in the aftermath of the Aberfan Disaster. The fifth is a representative from the makeup company Revlon, who has come to give them a presentation on beauty tips.

As the play progresses, the audience is given insights, piece by piece, into their distinct personalities and shared loss, which is no less painful for being felt by so many. Empathy is the key to this play, and it is palpable not only in the relationship between the audience and the actors, but between each member of the cast and, indeed, the production team.

The play describes a deeply human story and shows the sheer disregard demonstrated by the powers that be for the ‘little people’ in a small Welsh village in the sixties.

Various pieces of music are used in the production, including excerpts from from 'Cantata Memoria for the children,' composed by Karl Jenkins to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the tragedy. The set is perfectly designed to reflect the images broadcast and circulated during that time, which, of course, were in black and white.

The director Teesdale says, a says, ‘I am delighted to direct this excellent, award winning play which launches our 2025 season. I remember the day of the disaster vividly as an eleven year old schoolgirl and consider it a responsibility to tell the story of each of these women.

I am working with five talented and experienced actors who are rehearsing hard to recreate the story of that time which, being a human story, contains much laughter as well as many tears. It’s an emotional exercise for actors and audiences and promises to be and promises to be a great theatrical experience.

