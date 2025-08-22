The write time: Wigan free creative writing project for adult beginners
People who join the courses will take part in six week creative writing workshops led by author Charlie Lea who will guide them on how to write a short story which can be included into a published anthology, displayed in local libraries and online as well as read out at a special storytelling event in 2026.
The writing courses will take place at:
Standish Library, Mondays 11.30am to 1pm from 8th September for 6 weeks
Marsh Green Library, Tuesdays 10am to 11.30am from 9th September for 6 weeks
Wigan Library, Tuesdays 1.30pm to 3pm from 9th September for 6 weeks
Hindley Library & Community Centre, Wednesdays 10am to 11.30am from 10th September for 6 weeks
Online, Wednesdays 7pm to 8.30pm from 10th September for 6 weeks
Golborne Library, Thursdays 1pm to 2.30pm from 11th September for 6 weeks.
Charlie Lea, creative director of Read Now Write Now, says, “we are delighted to have received funding to deliver this free project for adult beginners with Wigan Libraries and look forward to helping them gain the skills and experience to begin their own writing journey. I would absolutely love to see everyone taking part become famous writers in the future.”
For more information or to book, please contact [email protected]