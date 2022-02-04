A swashbuckling voyage into opera comes to Wigan

Bill Elms Productions and Absolute Children’s Opera bring Hurrah! For The Pirate King to the Old Courts on February 20.

It is performed by leading musical and operatic stars including Roy Locke, Leigh Rhianon Coggins and Craig Price.

Follow the great Pirate King’s swashbuckling adventure, as he takes us on a five star critically acclaimed, magical musical journey to find a treasure beyond gold and jewels.

A scene from from Hurrah! for the Pirate King

On his journey, mysterious creatures shall ye see from the Queen of Cats, to the beautiful, bedazzling singing Mermaid, but can the Pirate King defeat the evil Colonel Crab and win the legendary Unicorn Diamond?

Experience an operatic singing adventure created especially for children, wrigglers, fidgeters and music lovers from 0-99 in a fun and inclusive way.

Producer Bill Elms said: “This show is fun, it’s silly and it’s beautifully sung by world-class professional singers and kids and families will love it,

“It is filled with songs everyone knows and can sing along to. I am delighted to be developing the show along with Absolute Opera to tour the show, which started off on the festival circuit and building to a full-scale production.

“It’s the perfect half-term treat.”