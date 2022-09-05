Amateur dramatic society brings courtroom drama Rough Justice to the stage in Wigan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The courtroom drama is sure to entertain audiences

St Michael’s ADS was due to perform Rough Justice in spring 2020 but had to postpone it due the coronavirus pandemic.

But the wait is now over as the play will instead be shown this week at St Michael’s Parish Hall in Swinley as the group’s late summer production.

Written by Terence Frisby and directed by June Dowd, audiences are promised a hugely entertaining, powerful show which is a definite contrast to the society’s regular annual pantomime.

Matt Morrell as the judge and June Dowd as Margaret Casely QC

The story follows the trial of James Highwood – a television commentator and host of a popular programme called British Justice? – on the stand at the Old Bailey for the murder of his disabled child. He is conducting his own defence.

People will be waiting with baited breath for the verdict – but will they agree with it?

This play was seen in London's West End in 1994, starring actors Diana Quick and Martin Shaw, and the cast of St Michael’s ADS aim to rise to the challenge of putting on their own excellent version.

St Michael's ADS will perform Rough Justice later this week

While the society is committed to keeping ticket prices low so live theatre is accessible to all the community, they insist the quality of their productions is “extremely high”.

Rough Justice runs from Thursday, September 8 to Saturday, September 10 at St Michael’s Parish Hall, on Shaw Street, Swinley.