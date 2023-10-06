News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'

Autistic theatre group brings Educating Rita to Wigan for one night only

A classic play will be brought to life in Wigan for one night only by a theatre company made up of people on the autistic spectrum.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The curtain will go up on Wigan Autistic Theatre Company’s production of Educating Rita at The Old Courts on Thursday, October 12.

Cast members have been diligently rehearsing over the past few months ahead of the special performance.

Read More
a picture gallery from the former Hesketh Fletcher High School in Atherton, 1996...
Heather Sharpe and Chris Sherburn in Educating RitaHeather Sharpe and Chris Sherburn in Educating Rita
Heather Sharpe and Chris Sherburn in Educating Rita
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Willy Russell's play Educating Rita explores the transformative journey of Rita, a working-class hairdresser, as she pursues higher education and the challenges and changes that follow.

Set in a northern town in the 1980s, it also features English tutor Frank, whose disillusioned outlook on life drives him to drink and burying himself in books.

The play follows their relationship as teacher and student and is expected to be a “unique and inspiring” interpretation of the story.

Martin Spencer, founder and director of Wigan Autistic Theatre Company, said: "It's always been a dream of mine to direct Educating Rita and to stage it in such a unique space is a great opportunity for WATC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The courtroom venue will allow us to create an immersive experience and the audience will really feel like they're in Frank's study."

Wigan Autistic Theatre Company was founded in 2019 to showcase the talents of people on the autism spectrum, aiming to challenge perceptions and promote acceptance while providing a platform for them to thrive in the world of theatre.

The show begins at 7pm and will have BSL interpretation by Cheryl Walker.

To buy tickets, which cost £5, or for more information, visit theoldcourts.com or email [email protected].

Related topics:Wigan