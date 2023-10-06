Autistic theatre group brings Educating Rita to Wigan for one night only

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The curtain will go up on Wigan Autistic Theatre Company’s production of Educating Rita at The Old Courts on Thursday, October 12.

Cast members have been diligently rehearsing over the past few months ahead of the special performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heather Sharpe and Chris Sherburn in Educating Rita

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willy Russell's play Educating Rita explores the transformative journey of Rita, a working-class hairdresser, as she pursues higher education and the challenges and changes that follow.

Set in a northern town in the 1980s, it also features English tutor Frank, whose disillusioned outlook on life drives him to drink and burying himself in books.

The play follows their relationship as teacher and student and is expected to be a “unique and inspiring” interpretation of the story.

Martin Spencer, founder and director of Wigan Autistic Theatre Company, said: "It's always been a dream of mine to direct Educating Rita and to stage it in such a unique space is a great opportunity for WATC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The courtroom venue will allow us to create an immersive experience and the audience will really feel like they're in Frank's study."

Wigan Autistic Theatre Company was founded in 2019 to showcase the talents of people on the autism spectrum, aiming to challenge perceptions and promote acceptance while providing a platform for them to thrive in the world of theatre.

The show begins at 7pm and will have BSL interpretation by Cheryl Walker.