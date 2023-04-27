News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
28 minutes ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - police hunting fiancé
1 hour ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
4 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
4 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
6 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher

Award-winning show comes to Wigan borough theatre

An award-winning show about homelessness is coming to the Wigan borough.

By Sian Jones
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

Frozen Peas in an Old Tin Can will be performed at the Way Theatre at Leigh Spinners Mill from May 3 to 7.

It tells the story of Sarah, Derek and Barney who live on the streets of Manchester together, sharing one thing in common: they are homeless.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They pass their days collecting McDonald’s vouchers on the back of bus tickets, when one day it all changes.

The cast and crew during rehearsals of a theatre production about homelessness, Frozen Peas in an Old Tin CanThe cast and crew during rehearsals of a theatre production about homelessness, Frozen Peas in an Old Tin Can
The cast and crew during rehearsals of a theatre production about homelessness, Frozen Peas in an Old Tin Can
Most Popular

The show is written and directed by Joe Walsh who is also from Leigh.

Read More
These are the 13 dogs currently looking for a forever home in the Wigan borough
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joe, who is also an events programmer at the Way Theatre, said: “Its the first time this production has been in Leigh.

"It was in Atherton a few years ago and then it had a run at the Greater Manchester Fringe Festival.

Director Joseph WalshDirector Joseph Walsh
Director Joseph Walsh

"Frozen Peas in an Old Tin Can is about how these three unlikely friends become friends who were once strangers and how their circumstances brought them together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There’s lots of singing along, big laughs and of course its quite sad as well.”

The production won the most innovative use of space award and was also a nominee for best newcomer at the 2019 Greater Manchester Fringe Awards.

It comes to Leigh with a whole new cast including Will Travis who played Mr Squires in This is England and also has an acting school based at Leigh Spinners Mill.

Joe came up with the idea after seeing reports about homelessness on the news.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I started writing in 2017/18 and at the time it was all over the news about the issue of homelessness in Greater Manchester, especially Manchester city centre, and how

it was ever-growing.

"I think at the time Andy Burnham said he was putting some of his wages towards tackling homelessness and I was thinking what else can we do to help?

"I remember seeing interviews with homeless people and it was the first time I’d seen a homeless person talk, at most its hello or sorry I haven’t got any change but here you go.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You could actually hear their story of how its happened and there’s so many pre-conceptions that people have that we want to break down.”

Tickets for the show cost £7 for general admission and £2 for unwaged.

They are available at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-way-theatre

Related topics:WiganMcDonald'sAndy Burnham