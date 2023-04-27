Frozen Peas in an Old Tin Can will be performed at the Way Theatre at Leigh Spinners Mill from May 3 to 7.

It tells the story of Sarah, Derek and Barney who live on the streets of Manchester together, sharing one thing in common: they are homeless.

They pass their days collecting McDonald’s vouchers on the back of bus tickets, when one day it all changes.

The cast and crew during rehearsals of a theatre production about homelessness, Frozen Peas in an Old Tin Can

The show is written and directed by Joe Walsh who is also from Leigh.

Joe, who is also an events programmer at the Way Theatre, said: “Its the first time this production has been in Leigh.

"It was in Atherton a few years ago and then it had a run at the Greater Manchester Fringe Festival.

Director Joseph Walsh

"Frozen Peas in an Old Tin Can is about how these three unlikely friends become friends who were once strangers and how their circumstances brought them together.

"There’s lots of singing along, big laughs and of course its quite sad as well.”

The production won the most innovative use of space award and was also a nominee for best newcomer at the 2019 Greater Manchester Fringe Awards.

It comes to Leigh with a whole new cast including Will Travis who played Mr Squires in This is England and also has an acting school based at Leigh Spinners Mill.

Joe came up with the idea after seeing reports about homelessness on the news.

He said: “I started writing in 2017/18 and at the time it was all over the news about the issue of homelessness in Greater Manchester, especially Manchester city centre, and how

it was ever-growing.

"I think at the time Andy Burnham said he was putting some of his wages towards tackling homelessness and I was thinking what else can we do to help?

"I remember seeing interviews with homeless people and it was the first time I’d seen a homeless person talk, at most its hello or sorry I haven’t got any change but here you go.

"You could actually hear their story of how its happened and there’s so many pre-conceptions that people have that we want to break down.”

Tickets for the show cost £7 for general admission and £2 for unwaged.