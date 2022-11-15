The Christmas panto is based on the traditional fairy tale, and will run from Friday Dec 02, 2022 – Jan 01, 2023, with matinee and evening showings.

The laugh-a-minute extravaganza will have musical hits, fabulous costumes and exciting special effects. It stars TV favourites Steve Royle (Britain’s Got Talent), Hayley Tamaddon (Dancing on Ice, Emmerdale), and Philip Meeks (Emmerdale, Heartbeat, Doctors), as well as local dancers from the Barbara Jackson dance school.

And the Blackpool Grand Theatre has announced some BSL signed and audio-described performances, and a special relaxed show – so everyone can enjoy the panto.

Here’s all you need to know.

Who is the relaxed performance for?

The relaxed showing of Sleeping Beauty is on Wednesday Dec 28th and is aimed at children and adults with special needs, accessibility issues or who are anxious about attending the theatre. It is ideal for customers with dementia, anxiety, tourette’s, bowel and bladder conditions, an autism spectrum condition, or a learning disability, but may not be suitable for customers with sensory sensitivities.

It is part of Blackpool Grand’s commitment to improving accessibility.

How is it different to the regular showings?

There’s no need to be worried about making a noise, leaving and returning to your seat or accessing the toilets at any time during this special show, and there will be a chill-out space for patrons who may need a little time away from the fun. There will also be a few technical adjustments made to the performance, which include removing loud bangs, flashes and flashing lights.

The fun-packed pantomime itself will be unchanged and will still be jam-packed with marvellous music and dance, fun and laughter, stunning sets, amazing costumes and exciting special effects to keep audiences both young and old entertained.

When are the Audio-Described/Signed Performances?

Sat Dec 10 and 17 at 2pm and Thu Dec 29 at 7pm.

How can I book tickets?

Call Blackpool Grand’s box office on 01253 290 190 or email [email protected]

Find out more at https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/sleeping-beauty-pantomime-2022-23

