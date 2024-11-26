Wigan Autistic Theatre Company is celebrating a big Lottery windfall which bosses say is vital to its survival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, which is committed to helping autistic people enjoy drama and performing arts, said the £19,434 grant will enable them to grow, strenghen their mission, and launch three inclusive theatrical projects over the next 18 months.

One of the projects for the Wigan Old Courts-based organisation can now work on over the next few months thanks to the money is a production of the BBC hit comedy series The Vicar of Dibley which will be staged on April 10, 11 and 12 at St Michael’s Church Hall in Swinley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theatre company say the funds will go towards employing a paid assistant director which they say will help to ensure that all projects are completed on time and enhance the creative process.

Members of the company with cheque for the money from the lottery fund.

This is something which chairman Martin Spencer said will help the company a great deal.

He added: "The funding will help pay for a support worker who will help me in the making of the Vicar of Dibley."

Mr Spencer said the funding would also be key to providing a loop system that will allow people with hearing problems to come and watch the shows put on by the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "There needs to be something for deaf people and we want to cater to their needs."

Members of the Company celebrating news of the lottery funding.

He said the device will be available for loaning out to other organisations within the Wigan community, bringing in income for the theartre company as well helping other people in the Wigan area with hearing issues.

Mr Spencer that the April production would be a great opportunity for Wiganers to come and see a live performance of the Vicar of Dibley for the first time ever in the town.

While auditions for roles in the play have already taken place, the group is looking for more people to come and help out behind the scenes for the production of the play.

Anyone who wants to get in touch or wants more information on tickets can do so via this link https://www.wiganatc.co.uk