How to Be a Better Human sees Chris Singleton talk about losing two of the biggest relationships in his life – his dad and his wife – within a few months and explores how we can find humour in death and divorce through poetry, animation and awful karaoke.

The show was a huge success at Lancashire Fringe Festival earlier this year, bringing in a sell-out crowd despite the difficult subject matter.

Chris Singleton performs How To Be A Better Human

Chris’s direct style, which includes the use of a PowerPoint presentation, hugely engages with audiences despite the awkward and very personal subject matter.

He said: “So many people warned me not to do it! Other artists who had toured very personal shows. I guess my apprehensions were kind of eased by the fact that writing the show became part of me processing grief – it was a help and a support, rather than something to fear.

“We were also concerned about audience safety from day one – it’s hard-hitting at points, and we wanted to make sure the audience didn’t feel unsafe at any point – but were given permission to grieve – and laugh – along with me.”

How To Be A Better Human will be performed at the Old Courts on Thursday, July 21, with doors opening at 7.30pm.