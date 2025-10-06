Lisa Lundie delivers classes for all ages and abilities across Wigan borough. Students learn a variety of performance skills, building confidence and developing group skills. The group has a range of different ages and drama skills, with students from four to 16 years old.
The showcase takes place on October 13 and 14 at 4.30pm, tickets are available to purchase via the website along with more information about the drama group at www.lisalundie.com
Next Stage Performing Arts students get ready for their Autumn Showcase. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Rehearsals are underway with students aged four to 16-years old. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
The showcase takes place on 13th and 14th October at 4:30pm. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Children will make new friends, develop social skills and have LOTS of fun. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson