Enthusiastic Wigan drrama students prepare for performance in this week's Class Act picture profile

By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
Next Stage Performing Arts drama students, who meet every Monday from 3.45pm to 5pm at Stubshaw Cross Club, Ashton-in-Makerfield and Tuesdays at Shevington Library, are rehearsing for their Autumn Showcase.

Lisa Lundie delivers classes for all ages and abilities across Wigan borough. Students learn a variety of performance skills, building confidence and developing group skills. The group has a range of different ages and drama skills, with students from four to 16 years old.

The showcase takes place on October 13 and 14 at 4.30pm, tickets are available to purchase via the website along with more information about the drama group at www.lisalundie.com

Next Stage Performing Arts students get ready for their Autumn Showcase.

Next Stage Performing Arts students get ready for their Autumn Showcase.

Rehearsals are underway with students aged four to 16-years old.

Rehearsals are underway with students aged four to 16-years old.

The showcase takes place on 13th and 14th October at 4:30pm.

The showcase takes place on 13th and 14th October at 4:30pm.

Children will make new friends, develop social skills and have LOTS of fun.

Children will make new friends, develop social skills and have LOTS of fun.

